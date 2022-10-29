Police tell Somali state media there are "scores" of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia's capital.

Read full article on original website
Mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick blames 'people like Kari Lake' for his death
Gladys Sicknick says "people like Kari Lake" are to blame for casualties of January 6th Capitol riot, including her son Brian Sicknick.
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran's Foreign Minister said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said he will speak to the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Parents of Iranian woman killed during protests ‘harassed by security forces’
The parents of an Iranian woman who died six days after being shot while filming protests in her home town have been subjected to a sustained harassment campaign by security forces, a relative and a friend of the family have told the Guardian. Ghazaleh Chalabi, 33, was shot in the...
North and South Korea exchange barrage of missiles off coasts in major escalation
South Korea and Japan say North Korea fired at least 23 missiles towards its southern neighbour on Wednesday in its most hectic day of launches.This included one projectile that flew close to South Korea’s Ulleung island before hitting waters off its east coast.The barrage triggered a response from Seoul, which fired off three of its own missiles as tensions on the Korean peninsula ratcheted with a show of missile force.This comes at a time Washington and Seoul are carrying out joint “Vigilant Storm” air force drills in South Korea.This is the first time both Korean nations have fired missiles which...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – live
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
