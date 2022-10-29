ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police tell Somali state media there are "scores" of casualties after 2 blasts at a busy junction in Somalia's capital.

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
Reuters

Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran's Foreign Minister said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said he will speak to the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The Independent

North and South Korea exchange barrage of missiles off coasts in major escalation

South Korea and Japan say North Korea fired at least 23 missiles towards its southern neighbour on Wednesday in its most hectic day of launches.This included one projectile that flew close to South Korea’s Ulleung island before hitting waters off its east coast.The barrage triggered a response from Seoul, which fired off three of its own missiles as tensions on the Korean peninsula ratcheted with a show of missile force.This comes at a time Washington and Seoul are carrying out joint “Vigilant Storm” air force drills in South Korea.This is the first time both Korean nations have fired missiles which...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy