Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself
The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan is Focus of Governor’s Race Tomorrow
The hotly-contested race for Wisconsin Governor will be focused on Sheboygan on Wednesday, with both candidates coming to the City. Governor Tony Evers, the Democrat and Plymouth native running for his second 4-year term, will be at the Sheboygan County Labor Council Hall at 11th and Wisconsin Avenue between 11:45 and 1:00 to meet with supporters. His appearance is part of a bus tour that will then make stops in Kewaunee, Egg Harbor and Green Bay on Wednesday.
WBAY Green Bay
3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Police said a passenger in the car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
seehafernews.com
RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser
RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Compost Sites and Recycling Center Reveal Fall Hours
The Manitowoc County Compost Sites on Basswood Road and Woodland Drive and the Recycling Center will have new hours soon. According to Operations Manager Jon Reisenbuechler, starting November 5th, the Recycling Center’s main office will no longer be open on Saturdays. Then, on November 16th, the Basswood Road Compost...
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
Advance Titan
The unexplained hauntings of The Grand explained
While October has just ended, it’s Halloween year-round for members of The Grand Oshkosh. The Grand holds the title for the oldest operating theater in the city and the most actively haunted. I sat down with two members of The Grand, Director’s Assistant Amber Hammond and Community Relations Manager Molly Templin, to bust myths and speculations about Oshkosh’s oldest theater.
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
Green Bay Packaging makes materials for "thousands" of shipping boxes each day
A worker standing next to one of the mega machines inside Green Bay Packaging's mill along the Fox River in Green Bay helps to put into context the sheer size of the equipment.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Co-op Makes Plans For State Soccer Tourney
The boys soccer co-op from Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran will be making plans for the WIAA State Soccer Tournament in Milwaukee. The Sheboygan team nipped Sturgeon Bay 1-nil at Kiel High School Saturday evening to capture the Sectional title. Christian/Lutheran has received the #2-seed and will tangle with Lake Country Lutheran Friday...
seehafernews.com
Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Green Bay
Green Bay Police this morning (today) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on the city’s westside. The victim is a 17-year old male passenger from Milwaukee. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched about 7:45 last (Sunday) night to the 1200 block of W. Mason Street for the crash that reportedly involved at least three vehicles. When police arrived they discovered that the occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene. Initial reports indicate excessive speed appears to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for those who may’ve witnessed the crash to contact them. The name of the teenager killed is being withheld until family members are notified. West Mason Street is back open again after being closed for approximately 12 hours.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash
TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wisconsin Parole Commission Violated State Law by Failing to Notify Law Enforcement of Parolee Releases
Not only has the Evers’ Administration failed to notify multiple victims’ families about parole hearings throughout Wisconsin, but WRN has now documented that the Wisconsin Parole Commission is violating state law by failing to notify some law enforcement agencies in communities where convicted killers are living. For example,...
seehafernews.com
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Announces $20,000 Matching Gift Challenge
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced an end-of-the-year matching gift challenge. The local organization says that all monetary donations received by December 31st, up to $20,000 will be matched by two local families, who wished to remain anonymous. Club Board of Directors Co-Chair, Karen Nichols called...
seehafernews.com
Bernie Sanders Coming To Wisconsin This Week
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Wisconsin. Sanders will make stops in Madison, La Crosse, and Eau Claire Friday before stopping in Oshkosh on Saturday. Sanders is campaigning for Wisconsin Democrats ahead of next week’s election.
