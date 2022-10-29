ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself

The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
MANITOWOC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan is Focus of Governor’s Race Tomorrow

The hotly-contested race for Wisconsin Governor will be focused on Sheboygan on Wednesday, with both candidates coming to the City. Governor Tony Evers, the Democrat and Plymouth native running for his second 4-year term, will be at the Sheboygan County Labor Council Hall at 11th and Wisconsin Avenue between 11:45 and 1:00 to meet with supporters. His appearance is part of a bus tour that will then make stops in Kewaunee, Egg Harbor and Green Bay on Wednesday.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser

RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Compost Sites and Recycling Center Reveal Fall Hours

The Manitowoc County Compost Sites on Basswood Road and Woodland Drive and the Recycling Center will have new hours soon. According to Operations Manager Jon Reisenbuechler, starting November 5th, the Recycling Center’s main office will no longer be open on Saturdays. Then, on November 16th, the Basswood Road Compost...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Advance Titan

The unexplained hauntings of The Grand explained

While October has just ended, it’s Halloween year-round for members of The Grand Oshkosh. The Grand holds the title for the oldest operating theater in the city and the most actively haunted. I sat down with two members of The Grand, Director’s Assistant Amber Hammond and Community Relations Manager Molly Templin, to bust myths and speculations about Oshkosh’s oldest theater.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Co-op Makes Plans For State Soccer Tourney

The boys soccer co-op from Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran will be making plans for the WIAA State Soccer Tournament in Milwaukee. The Sheboygan team nipped Sturgeon Bay 1-nil at Kiel High School Saturday evening to capture the Sectional title. Christian/Lutheran has received the #2-seed and will tangle with Lake Country Lutheran Friday...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Green Bay

Green Bay Police this morning (today) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on the city’s westside. The victim is a 17-year old male passenger from Milwaukee. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched about 7:45 last (Sunday) night to the 1200 block of W. Mason Street for the crash that reportedly involved at least three vehicles. When police arrived they discovered that the occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene. Initial reports indicate excessive speed appears to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for those who may’ve witnessed the crash to contact them. The name of the teenager killed is being withheld until family members are notified. West Mason Street is back open again after being closed for approximately 12 hours.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Neenah after crash

TUESDAY, 11/1/2022 – 4:47 p.m. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down multiple lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah. Officials say that all lanes are now clear and open. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and took just over an...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bernie Sanders Coming To Wisconsin This Week

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Wisconsin. Sanders will make stops in Madison, La Crosse, and Eau Claire Friday before stopping in Oshkosh on Saturday. Sanders is campaigning for Wisconsin Democrats ahead of next week’s election.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy