Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
What we saw inside the halls of Eloise Asylum in Westland [PHOTOS]
Though parts of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland have been transformed into a haunted house attraction, a large portion of the building is firmly planted in the past. Get an inside look at Eloise on The Daily J podcast.
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
Deconstructed pre-Civil War barn to serve big new purpose in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — An old barn that has stood on a farm outside Ann Arbor since before the Civil War is getting a fresh beginning as part of a new housing development in the city. Workers carefully deconstructed the 40-foot-by-48-foot structure at Hieber Farms off Parker and Spies...
Ypsilanti vintage shop to close store, move to online only
YPSILANTI, MI -- After six years of handling rent and stocking shelves, Michelle Birawer is excited to be closing her store. “I can’t wait to walk down the street and there’s no destination,” she said. Birawer brought Gentle Vibes Vintage, which sells a variety of vintage clothing...
What it took to bring many priceless Van Goghs to Michigan, how they’re protected
DETROIT - It was only Jill Shaw’s third day on the job at the Detroit Institute of Arts when she learned of what would end up being a half-decade monumental task. After six painstaking years in the making, one of the biggest collections of Van Gogh original works anywhere in the world can now be seen in Michigan.
Rotary Clubs of Ann Arbor to pack thousands of meals to fight food insecurity
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor’s three Rotary Clubs are working together to fight food insecurity with an upcoming event that will create “one-pot” meals for those in need. Send Hunger Packing will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the cafeteria at Pioneer High School at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Grand Valley State expanding STEM program for high schoolers
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – New federal funding is allowing Grand Valley State University to expand its TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science programming to help high school students strengthen their STEM skills. High school students in Wyoming and Detroit will now get an opportunity to bolster their science, technology, engineering and...
Little Miss Flint aims to buyout ‘Black Panther’ screenings for Flint kids, families
FLINT, MI — In memory of Chadwick Boseman, dozens of people across the country are rallying their communities to help children see the new film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, is one of those people joining the cause. She aims to raise...
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
Write-in candidate in Ann Arbor mayoral race says city has gotten too corporate
ANN ARBOR, MI — A University of Michigan visiting physics scholar from New York City has thrown his hat in the ring in the Ann Arbor mayoral race. Dylan Manna, a 51-year-old researcher and music composer who previously lived in Ann Arbor and returned this year after a six-year absence, was certified recently to enter the race as an independent write-in candidate.
