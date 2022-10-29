ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Soccer: North 1, Group 4 semifinal recap for Nov. 1

Isabella Winn scored two goals to lift top-seeded Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Kearny in the semifinals of the North 1, Group 4 tournament in Ridgewood. Winn netted a goal in each half for Ridgewood, which now holds a perfect 18-0...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Tuesday’s action

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
New Egypt defeats Pemberton - Field Hockey

Aubrianna Csik scored the game’s lone goal as New Egypt defeated Pemberton 1-0, in New Egypt. Csik’s goal came in the second quarter as the rest of the game remained scoreless. New Egypt (5-7-1) has now won four of its last five after not registering a win in...
Girls Volleyball: Morris Knolls sweeps Roxbury in North 1, Group 3 quarters

Behind matching 25-14 scores, third-seeded Morris Knolls topped No. 6-seed Roxbury in two sets on Tuesday, earning entry to the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 girls volleyball Tournament. The victors will battle second-seed Paramus on Friday afternoon. Morris Knolls (14-12) has now earned four two-set...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Nov. 1

NOTE: This will be the last team stat leaders post until the end of the season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: Schwarzenbek’s heroics help Westfield advance in 2OT

Emma Schwarzenbek doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s improved with each passing day and her biggest performance yet has helped her team keep its season alive. The freshman scored to put the ninth-seeded Blue Devils on the board in the first quarter and buried the game-winner in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win against eighth-seeded Livingston in Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament.
