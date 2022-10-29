Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Lucas Chung’s two goals and an assist fueled top-seeded Ramsey, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Pascack Hills in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals in Ramsey. Vincent Tredici, Patrick Weir and Joe Capuano all scored a goal apiece for...
Girls Soccer: North 1, Group 4 semifinal recap for Nov. 1
Isabella Winn scored two goals to lift top-seeded Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Kearny in the semifinals of the North 1, Group 4 tournament in Ridgewood. Winn netted a goal in each half for Ridgewood, which now holds a perfect 18-0...
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Tuesday’s action
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Soccer: Highland Park, Point Beach advance after Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal victories
Behind a Baileigh Johnson brace, fourth-seeded Point Pleasant Beach defeated eighth-seeded Roselle Park 4-1 in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Point Pleasant Beach. Johnson’s first goal came in the 24th minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (12-6) a 1-0 lead that it’d eventually take into...
Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 2, Semifinals (PHOTOS)
Ava Palladino netted a pair of goals and had an assist as sixth-seeded Seneca defeated second-seeded Haddonfield 4-2 in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals in Haddonfield. Seneca improved to 14-7 and reached the sectional final for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will travel to top-seeded...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
Semifinal round upsets, close calls, statement wins in 2022 girls soccer state playoffs
Teams booked their spot in championship games on Tuesday in thrilling fashion. The latest round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of eye-catching games as well as ones that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show, helped define the state tournament and set the tone for what has been a great postseason.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B quarterfinals recap for Nov. 1
Alexis Kochan and Maggie Blum each recorded a goal and an assist to lead top-seeded DePaul, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over ninth-seeded Villa Walsh in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Wayne. Gabrielle Sanchez, Tommi Valente, Tami Adedeji, and...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
New Egypt defeats Pemberton - Field Hockey
Aubrianna Csik scored the game’s lone goal as New Egypt defeated Pemberton 1-0, in New Egypt. Csik’s goal came in the second quarter as the rest of the game remained scoreless. New Egypt (5-7-1) has now won four of its last five after not registering a win in...
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Gloucester Tech girls soccer repeats as champ, wins another NJTAC title (PHOTOS)
The bad news started breaking in the preseason and throughout the fall, more and more of it followed as Gloucester Tech dealt with a series of injuries that jeopardized its championship hopes. Back injuries were the beginning of a string of unlucky breaks, but then a broken hip and a...
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Non-Public first round recaps for Nov. 1
10th-seeded Paul VI came back from two goals down at halftime to defeat seventh-seeded Gloucester Catholic 3-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public tournament, in Gloucester City. Paul VI (5-10) waited until there was just 1:09 left in the third quarter to score its first goal, but...
Top 50 daily girls soccer state playoff stat leaders for Tuesday, Nov. 1
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Nov. 1, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Girls Volleyball: Morris Knolls sweeps Roxbury in North 1, Group 3 quarters
Behind matching 25-14 scores, third-seeded Morris Knolls topped No. 6-seed Roxbury in two sets on Tuesday, earning entry to the semifinal round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 3 girls volleyball Tournament. The victors will battle second-seed Paramus on Friday afternoon. Morris Knolls (14-12) has now earned four two-set...
Fifth-seeded Brighton climbs all the way to the top, wins Section V field hockey title
Losing in the Section V Field Hockey Class A final last season was no fun for the Brighton Bruins. "They are hungry," Brighton coach Jessica Wasserman said earlier this season. "They don't like second-place." The Bruins earned another chance to win the Class A sectional championship, went right to work on a first-place...
Girls Soccer photos: South, Group 4 playoffs - Washington Township at Williamstown, Nov. 1, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Nov. 1
NOTE: This will be the last team stat leaders post until the end of the season.
Field Hockey: Schwarzenbek’s heroics help Westfield advance in 2OT
Emma Schwarzenbek doesn’t play like a freshman. She’s improved with each passing day and her biggest performance yet has helped her team keep its season alive. The freshman scored to put the ninth-seeded Blue Devils on the board in the first quarter and buried the game-winner in double overtime to secure a 3-2 win against eighth-seeded Livingston in Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 4 tournament.
Brick Memorial gets late goal to set up all-Shore Conference sectional final
Ashlee Schlagenhaft had not scored a goal all season for the Brick Memorial girls soccer team.
