The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament has been amazing so far. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Tuesday’s semifinal action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

1 HOUR AGO