For only the second time in eight games this season, Ohio State had to play its starters for four full quarters in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Like in the season opener against Notre Dame, Ohio State never had firm control of Saturday’s game in Happy Valley until late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes actually trailed in the fourth quarter until they rattled off four touchdowns in a span of just six minutes and nine seconds to pull away from the home team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO