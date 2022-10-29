Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline Have “Huge Level of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Can Return for Ohio State This Season
Despite Jaxon Smith-Njigba's lingering hamstring injury, Ryan Day and Brian Hartline are hopeful the star receiver has plenty left to offer in his third season with the Buckeyes. At his weekly press conference in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day said he believes Smith-Njigba will eventually return for Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Examining Ohio State's Rushing Woes, Exceptional Offensive Efficiency, and Ball-Hawking Defense at Penn State
Ohio State set a pair of scoring records Saturday against Penn State. The Buckeyes scored 44 points, marking the seventh-consecutive game with at least 40 points – a new Big Ten record – and has now scored 20+ in an FBS-record 69 straight games. ...and yet, it felt...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day is Focused on Beating Northwestern, Miyan Williams Can Thank His Mom for Football and C.J. Stroud is Playing Clutch
Welcome to the Skull Session, Eleven Warriors readers. I'm glad you're here. Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Talk about consistency. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. At 7:20 p.m....
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Thinks Ohio State Should "Absolutely" Be Among the Top Four Teams in CFP Rankings, Says Miyan Williams' Injury is "Not Serious"
Fresh off of Saturday's triumphant win over Penn State, Ryan Day took to the podium at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to address a number of topics at his first press conference of the week. The Buckeye head coach reviewed Ohio State's latest win, previewed its forthcoming road matchup with...
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:
J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
Eleven Warriors
Five Takeaways From Ohio State's 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
In any ordinary year, a 44-point beatdown of a Division II opponent in an exhibition game might not tell you a whole lot about a given Buckeye basketball team. This year, though, with all the new pieces on an Ohio State roster that hasn’t had much time to play together, Tuesday’s exhibition was more insightful than usual. Among the headlines from the 101-57 win over Chaminade was a breakout performance from Tanner Holden, the injury absences of Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown and a wide range of contributions from the Buckeyes’ freshmen class.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Slashes Through Silverswords in 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
Ohio State’s preseason tuneup against a Division II opponent went about as smoothly as Chris Holtmann and company could’ve hoped. Chaminade’s 8-for-38 start from the field, including 4-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half, doomed the Silverswords as Ohio State finished the opening period on a 19-2 run that gave it a 23-point advantage at intermission. By game’s end, the Buckeyes extended that lead for a 101-57 exhibition win as the new-look Ohio State roster proved it could get the job done even without Justice Sueing (ankle) and Eugene Brown (concussion protocol).
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Arrives, Marvin Harrison Jr. Shreds Penn State, Miyan Williams Suffers A Setback And Another Scuffle Ensues in Michigan
Ladies and gentlemen, let's get into the stoinks. Week 9 brought us another Buckeye win, the umpteenth skirmish in the infamous Michigan tunnel and several surprising results around the world of college football. We break down the highs and lows from the week that was in Eleven Warriors' latest edition of the stock report.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Penn State Win "Wasn't About Trying to Get Style Points," Looks Ahead to Northwestern on 97.1 The Fan
Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle in Happy Valley entering the weekend. Ohio State got exactly that on Saturday, trailing 21-16 in the final frame before turning things around to finish with a 44-31 victory – the program's sixth straight against Penn State. Day reviewed the contest during a brief appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable show Monday night, and said Ohio State was tested against the Nittany Lions.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Spark an Ohio State Rally in Happy Valley
It wasn't a Picasso but No. 2 Ohio State passed its first real road test of the season in come-from-behind fashion, overcoming a 21-16 fourth quarter deficit to run away from No. 13 Penn State, 44-31, yesterday afternoon in a vociferous Beaver Stadium. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau turned in a...
Eleven Warriors
Season-Low 50 Buckeyes Play Against Penn State As 13 Ohio State Defense Play Season-High Snap Counts
For only the second time in eight games this season, Ohio State had to play its starters for four full quarters in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Like in the season opener against Notre Dame, Ohio State never had firm control of Saturday’s game in Happy Valley until late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes actually trailed in the fourth quarter until they rattled off four touchdowns in a span of just six minutes and nine seconds to pull away from the home team.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau and Marvin Harrison Jr. Go Off for Ohio State in Win at No. 13 Penn State
Facing their first fourth-quarter deficit of the season, Ohio State hung 28 points on No. 13 Penn State in the final stanza to walk out of Beaver Stadium with a 44-30 win. What can you say about J.T. Tuimoloau's performance against the Nittany Lions? Well, we can start by saying Ohio State damn well could have lost that game had Tuimoloau not had his college football coming-out party.
Eleven Warriors
Highlights of Ohio State's Win Over Penn State Has Us Ready for the Buckeyes to Finish the Season Strong
Ohio State passed its toughest test of the season when it defeated Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Reminisce on the victory with a fantastic seven-minute recap of the Buckeyes win, including behind-the-scenes footage of Ryan Day’s halftime speech and some celebratory postgame dancing from the players. The...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week
J.T. Tuimoloau has been honored as national player of the week following his spectacular performance in Ohio State's win over Penn State on Saturday. After recording six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup – that led to a Zach Harrison interception – a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State, Tuimoloau was named as the national defensive player of the week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Northwestern Before Ohio State Plays Its Second Straight Road Game This Weekend
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. Instead, the Buckeyes will play the role of visiting team for the second straight game as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Pat Fitzgerald’s 17th Northwestern roster. Luckily for scarlet and gray, the Wildcats hardly pose the threat – nor the hostile environment – that Penn State brought to the table this past week.
Eleven Warriors
Fourteen Members of the 2022 Class Get Their First Taste of Beaver Stadium
Playing in Happy Valley against No. 13 Penn State is not the ideal environment for true freshmen to see significant playing time. With the Buckeyes clinging to a perilous two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, it was apparent offensive and defensive snaps were not in the future for the youngsters.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 36-Point Favorite Against Northwestern
As Ohio State prepares to travel to Evanston next week, Ohio State has opened as a 36-point favorite over Northwestern in the first regular season meeting between these teams since 2019. The corresponding over/under currently sits at 63½ points, which would be the third-largest the Buckeyes have had heading into...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Defensive Tackle Kayden McDonald Commits to Ohio State
Halloween was a day filled with no tricks and purely treats for the Ohio State football staff. Larry Johnson and company landed a big-time piece to the puzzle on Monday when four-star Georgia defensive tackle Kayden McDonald announced his commitment to Ohio State. He picked OSU over Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.
