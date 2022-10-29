Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Takeoff Shooting Death Updates: Police Investigation, Suspect Information and More
An investigation is underway by the Houston Police Department into the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff at a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1. Keeping reading for the latest information in Takeoff’s shooting case. Takeoff Was Shot and Killed. The Atlanta-based artist — real name...
Texas Man Goes 'Ballistic' In Road Rage Crash, Rips Driver's Car Apart
The man was caught on camera intentionally crashing into the driver's car and jumping on the windshield.
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
METRO police identify suspect wanted in connection with deadly stabbing of passenger
HOUSTON — METRO police are searching for a man wanted in the weekend stabbing death of a female passenger. They said Christopher Washington and the victim were on the METRO Purple Rail Line when she was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified woman later died from her...
Click2Houston.com
Vehicle found in bayou several hours after it crashed in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they say someone reported seeing a car being driven into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday. According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut Street. Police say the crash is believed to have occurred...
fox26houston.com
Rosenberg Amber Alert discontinued: Father stabbed baby girl, himself to death, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas - A 1-year-old baby girl at the center of an Amber Alert is dead after her father stabbed her and then stabbed himself to death, police say. The Amber Alert was initially issued for Leylani Ordonez from Rosenberg on Tuesday. The alert named her father, 24-year-old Alexander Ordonez, as a suspect in her abduction.
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say
After the suspects crashed, a DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said. Only one of them was detained and arrested.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
KHOU
Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say
HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October. Police are still searching...
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
Officials: Texas man allegedly shoots, kills mother’s ex-boyfriend in domestic violence incident
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man allegedly shot and killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend during a domestic violence incident Monday around 5 a.m. in Harris County, officials say. According to a news release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was reported that a woman left her car...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects out on bond after being charged for entering Houston night club with firearms, docs show
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged after entering inside a Houston nigh club with fire arms, according to charging documents. Kameran Jean-Marie, 19, and Xavier Johnson, 20, have both been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and booked into the Harris County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday...
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
fox26houston.com
Harris County deadly shooting: Woman’s son allegedly fires at her ex-boyfriend during altercation
Authorities say a man has died after his ex-girlfriend’s son allegedly shot him Monday morning. An investigation is underway near the 12600 block of Mountain Daisy Road. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office initially responded to the location around 6:20 a.m. Monday for a call about a discharge of a firearm.
Police investigating possible road rage after 2 people shot while driving along I-45 N, HPD says
Police said they are trying to determine if road rage led to the two people being shot after they say a black Tahoe collided with them, and shots were fired.
Comments / 7