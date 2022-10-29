Read full article on original website
Walmart+ memberships are 50% off for a limited time: Here’s how to get the deal
Walmart is offering a huge discount on its annual Walmart+ memberships — but for a limited time only. From Nov. 1-3, the Walmart+ yearly membership fee has been slashed in half and is now only $49, down from $98 previously. The savings on the membership comes just days before...
Taco Bell parent Yum Brands beats quarterly same-store sales estimates
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as its value-oriented offerings at KFC and Taco Bell attracting consumers amidst soaring inflation.
Sound Burger's Iconic 80s Portable Turntable Returns In New Avatar — With Bluetooth, USB-C And More
Audio-Technica's iconic Sound Burger is back, with features catering to modern listeners. What Happened: After about 40 years and countless clones, Audio-Technica released the updated model of Sound Berger with several high-end features. This includes Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in lithium-ion battery with USB-C charging, reported Engadget. The company has...
