Plan for fire safety as holiday season begins
Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missouri families invest the extra time gained this weekend as we “fall back” to Central Standard Time to take several simple steps to keep their families safe during autumn and winter, according to a press release. At 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov....
Florida Medical Board May Bar Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Florida Medical Board May Bar Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors. MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Transgender minors in Florida are now one step closer to not being able to get medical care to affirm their gender. In a heated hearing on Friday, the Florida Board of Medicine voted to begin drafting a rule banning puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for trans youths younger than 18 years.
WHCLOUTCHART
Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee. Here's the hard truth of redistricting: As the Keystone State loses population, its clout on Capitol Hill also declines. The post Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against...
A look at amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8. Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat
If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him. Numerous sources both inside and outside the governor’s office who spoke with The Independent say Parson is leaning towards appointing Andrew Bailey as the state’s next attorney general if Schmitt is victorious on Nov. 8.
Missouri research on aviation biofuel could create new farm revenue stream
(The Center Square) – A federally funded research project will measure carbon emissions from aviation fuel produced with materials that include farm waste, potentially creating a new revenue source for farmers. Philip Whitfield, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a $2.05 million...
