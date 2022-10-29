ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Artist Angel Otero’s New Solo Show Opens at NYC’s Hauser & Wirth Next Month

By Julie Belcove
Robb Report
Robb Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ss6fG_0irGVFPi00

Inside a concrete-floored studio along a row of graffitied warehouses in Bushwick, Brooklyn , the walls are lined with eight-foot-tall paintings. Some are domestic interiors with a hint of mystery. In one, goldfish rain down on an upright piano topped with a set of dentures in a drinking glass and flanked by buckets of paint. In another, pleated-paper fans resembling butterflies alight on a floral sofa. Other canvases hew toward pure abstraction with a riot of vibrant colors and freeform, densely composed mark-making.

The seemingly disparate styles are the work of a single artist, Angel Otero , who has impressed the art world with his ability to paint both representational and abstract works compellingly—a feat that brings to mind such greats as Gerhard Richter and Philip Guston. One warm September day, Otero, whose black clothes are punctuated by the gleaming yellow gold of a chunky Rolex, surveys the room and explains that both approaches tackle his primary subject matter: memory.

“Before, I thought I needed to attach myself to one, and that was a bit of creative and emotional pressure,” he says. “At this point, I’ve decided, hey, this is how I work. When you put one of the abstract works next to one of the more representational ones, I think they have a very complex and beautiful conversation.”

The group is destined for Hauser & Wirth in New York , where, opening November 10, Otero will have his first exhibition with the mega gallery since defecting from his longtime dealers earlier this year. It’s safe to assume the show will be well-attended: His auction record has been broken four times since March 2021 and now stands at $335,600, triple that lot’s high estimate.

Otero began developing his signature technique while a grad student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) in the 2000s. His path there was anything but linear. Painting since his childhood in Puerto Rico , he was always fascinated by the materials and processes, including the wet-on-wet method Bob Ross taught on his now iconic TV show The Joy of Painting as well as George Baselitz’s upside-down technique. “Subject at that point wasn’t driving me too much,” Otero says. “I was more into making.”

At the University of Puerto Rico, he fashioned himself an abstract expressionist but left after a few years. “At some point without my knowledge, a professor wrote a letter to the School of the Art Institute admissions department saying he had a student with a lot of potential who just dropped out and he wanted them to make me an approach.” Otero had never heard of SAIC when he received an invitation to interview, but his friends helped him load up a truck with his paintings for the appointment.

The school offered him a half scholarship to complete his BFA there and, later, a full ride for his MFA. He arrived in a snowstorm and navigated both culture and weather shock. “Chicago changed my life,” he says. “It was the first time leaving my island and leaving my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDF4e_0irGVFPi00
Angel Otero in his Bushwick studio with works destined for his Hauser & Wirth debut.

Otero always had trouble articulating his thoughts about his work—a key part of art-school pedagogy. “So I decided, I’m going to paint things that I know I can speak about, and that’s myself and my past,” he recalls. “When it came to speaking about them, nobody could give me shit. I knew there was more and more that I could keep digging and digging.” He plumbed his recollections of his home, where he lived with his mother and sister downstairs, his grandmother and great-grandmother upstairs. A recurring motif is a rocking chair in a bathtub: His disabled great-grandmother needed to sit in the shower.

In his last year of grad school, he developed the method he continues to rely on today. As he tells it, “I wanted to make paintings of those memories, but I knew I didn’t want to paint them traditionally, meaning, ‘I’m going to paint an image of a chair with my brushes.’ I needed that extra challenge of creating a dialogue between the materials and the content. I was trying to find my own voice.”

Otero noticed the pile of dry oil paint that had accumulated on his palette. “It hurt to throw away paint that cost so much,” he says, wincing at the thought. “[The pile] reminded me of crumbling flowers, and I was like, ‘I could use this as a representation of a crumbling flower.’ I liked that it looked sculptural. I’ve always approached painting very sculpturally.”

But after winning positive feedback with the technique, Otero started running out of the dried refuse. He tried to speed up the process by brushing oil paint onto small Plexiglas panels, waiting, then scraping it off. When he didn’t clean the panels between uses, some of the previous pigment stained the new layer, which proved to be an “aha” moment. “I was like, ‘Holy shit, I can paint on the surface of glass in a traditional way, and I can paint anything—figurative, abstract—and I can actually keep painting more references on top of that,’ ” Otero says. Then he could remove the whole shebang at once, creating a half-wet, half-dry “oil skin” that, once affixed to the canvas, distorted the image, making it “damaged in a great way.” “It’s painting traditionally, but it’s a print, it’s décollage , and it’s sculptural. I’m taking over all these mediums without leaving paint as a nucleus.”

Process and subject harmonized beautifully: The cracked, layered, imperfect effect spoke to memory’s inherent blurriness and distortion. At times, the personal content left him feeling “naked,” he says, but he now sees the oil skins’ mitigation as a “shield.” Otero, who also has a studio upstate and another in Puerto Rico, has since perfected his operation, peeling off the oil skin with an electric wallpaper scraper. For the representational works in this new group, he also used collage, painting small elements, such as the goldfish or dentures, separately on the Plexiglas (rather than as a part of a layer), then placing them onto the canvas surface individually.

Collaging gives him a degree of control that the oil skins don’t, but he’s not complaining about the unpredictability. “I think it’s cool,” he says, “because it’s also very human.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Jaeger-LeCoultre Just Opened an NYC Exhibition to Honor Its Most Popular Watch, the Reverso

Fancy a horological treat this week? One block away from Jaeger-LeCoultre’s boutique on 701 Madison Avenue in New York City, the company has opened up a temporary pop-up cafe called “Reverso 1931” in what used to be Vacheron Constantin’s old boutique. Word has it that Jaeger-LeCoultre (owned by Richemont, which also owns Vacheron Constantin) will also soon be expanding its footprint in Manhattan, but in the meantime, it’s taking over the space to highlight its much revered Reverso model, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, with the café which sits adjacent to an exhibition of the Reverso. The café is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Leaving NYC? Fox Hollow Is Hudson Valley’s Newest Luxury Residential Development

It’s no secret that upstate New York is having a moment. Many New Yorkers during the pandemic fled to Hudson Valley, the Catskills and other upstate towns just a few hours out of the city seeking refuge ripe for social distancing. In particular, Hudson Valley, with its chic boutique hotel concepts and residential offerings, has even become a sought-after alternative to the Hamptons. So when developer Roger Bittenbender of Arcus Development came across an under-the-radar plot of land in Germantown, New York—a small town within Hudson Valley—he knew he struck gold. Bittenbender—the New York City developer behind Soho’s 150 Wooster and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Anna Delvey Is Hosting a Dinner Series in Her NYC Apartment While Under House Arrest

Of course Anna Delvey would find a way make house arrest chic: The fake German heiress and real-life grifter—whose foibles were dramatized in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna—will be holding a dinner series in her New York City apartment, which she’s currently unable to leave. The monthly dinners will be free for attendees, who must be invited by Delvey, Eater NY reported. According to an email that Eater obtained, “Each dinner will welcome 10 to 12 VIP attendees including well-known founders, influencers, media and celebrity talent friends.” Every meeting will focus on a different topic of conversation, from “social good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside Tatiana, Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean Restaurant at NYC’s Lincoln Center

Your pre-theater meal just got a lot more exciting. Top Chef alum and bestselling author Kwame Onwuachi’s first New York City restaurant debuted on Tuesday at Lincoln Center, as part of the $550 million revamp of the David Geffen Hall. Tatiana, named after the chef’s sister, is serving up Afro-Caribbean cuisine inspired by Onwuachi’s upbringing in the Bronx. “Opening Tatiana at Lincoln Center is a longtime dream come true for me,” Onwuachi said in a statement. “Having grown up in the Bronx, I know this area has long represented arts and culture. We’re drawing on the city’s vibrant 1980s music and art...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Eric Ripert and Ruth Reichl Are Hosting a Dinner to Celebrate Le Bernardin’s 50th Anniversary—and You Can Go

One of New York City’s most legendary restaurants is going big for its 50th anniversary bash. The Michelin three-star Le Bernardin will be throwing a celebratory dinner on November 9, with tickets running $1,000 per person. The event is being hosted by chef Éric Ripert and co-owner Maguy Le Coze, in partnership with American Express/Resy. Over the course of the evening, you’ll enjoy a Champagne reception where you can mingle with Ripert and your fellow guests. A six-course tasting menu will follow, with diners mixing at two long tables in the Le Bernardin Privé space. The menu will highlight some of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Former NYC Penthouse Could Be Yours for $5.5 Million

 It doesn’t get more “New York” than a Tribeca penthouse formerly owned by Sarah Jessica Parker. And if you couldn’t help but wonder, it does in fact have a closet that would make even Carrie Bradshaw jealous.  The actress’s one-time home is located on the top floor of the Collect Pound House. However, the residence and co-op building have been extensively renovated since she lived there in the ‘90s. Combined with a second unit below it, the ultra-chic duplex now has four bedrooms and four bathrooms across its two levels, plus a stunning 1,000-square-foot rooftop terrace for al fresco lounging. If you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Hello to All That: Joan Didion’s Desk, Typewriter and Books Are All Headed to Auction Next Month

Fans of the late writer Joan Didion will soon get a chance to purchase some of her most prized possessions. Stair Galleries, an auction house located in Hudson, New York, will auction off furniture and items belonging to the writer, whose incisive work has had an impact on readers since the 1960s. Hundreds of lots are set to go up for grabs as part of the estate sale, including artwork, books and other items that occupied Didion’s apartment at the end of her life. Among the highlights of the sale are pieces from Didion and her late husband John Gregory Dunne’s art...
HUDSON, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy