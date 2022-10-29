Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International to conduct 30-year study to assess district needs

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oakland Co. transit proposal has opposing views but will be decided by voters
For many seniors and disabled adults, public transportation services in certain Oakland County communities have provided a much-needed lifeline.
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
Detroit News
Dixon, GOP allies train their focus on Whitmer's COVID school closure claim
Livonia — School learning loss during the pandemic was the dominant issue at a Sunday campaign rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon as she and her surrogates jockeyed for votes in the final days before the Nov. 8 election. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, accused...
UM says ‘natural experiment’ in race-blind admissions hasn’t worked
The University of Michigan has been running what it called “a ‘natural experiment’ in race-neutral admissions” for the past 16 years. And come to the conclusion that it’s not possible to create an adequately diverse student body without at least limited consideration of race, the university wrote in an amicus brief filed over the summer with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Detroit News
Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits
A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
Arab American News
Dearborn Public Health brings free flu vaccine, COVID booster clinic to residents
DEARBORN – The Dearborn Department of Public Health (DPH) will hold a free flu vaccine and COVID booster clinic for Dearborn residents. The free clinic comes out of a partnership between the department, ACCESS and The Amity Foundation, and will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the lobby at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. Free health screenings will also be provided.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
michiganradio.org
Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere
Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
The Oakland Press
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
Detroit City Council votes down restaurant ordinance
Detroit City Council voted Tuesday against requiring restaurants to post a sign showing their health inspection grades. Councilmembers denied the ordinance 6-3. It would have required Detroit restaurant owners to post a 7-inch by 9-inch color-coded sign that would have been effective on Oct. 2, 2023. Councilman Scott Benson spearheaded the proposed ordinance three years ago in an effort to promote transparency and improve public health, adding that a health inspection is something that is not given but earned by a restaurateur.
Ownership Transfer of Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel Approved by City Commission
On Monday, Oct. 24, at a regularly scheduled meeting, the Birmingham City Commission approved unanimously the transfer of ownership of the Townsend Hotel to Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Holdings […] The post Ownership Transfer of Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel Approved by City Commission appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
Detroit high school celebrates 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and acceptance rate
(CBS DETROIT) - Through commitment and passion, Loyola High School, a private Catholic school in Detroit, has achieved 12 consecutive years of 100% graduation and college acceptance rate. Students and staff start their day together with morning prayer that includes stating "education is the path to my freedom". "I come here everyday committed to making a difference," said Principal Wyatt Jones III.He continues to lead the way to that freedom serving in his 8th year as principal with the mission to impact and help save young black men in Detroit. His father Deacon Wyatt Jones II started the program nearly 30 years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers discount for residents who buy 2023 annual pass before January
You can purchase your 2023 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass right now. The parks system is offering a $5 discount on annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2022, to residents of the five counties they serve. The pass can be used at each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
