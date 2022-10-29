ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Red Sox qualifying offers: Xander Bogaerts a lock to get one; will Nate Eovaldi, Michael Wacha?

Within a couple weeks, the Red Sox will likely gain some clarity on what their 2023 roster will look like. That’s because MLB rules require some offseason business to be completed within days of the end of the World Series. The qualifying offer system will take center stage and, for this year’s Red Sox, will provide a lot of insight about how Chaim Bloom will attack a busy winter.
FanSided

Xander Bogaerts’ credit to Rafael Devers for Gold Glove nod puts more pressure on Red Sox

On November 1, Xander Bogaerts has a very strong chance of winning the first Gold Glove of his 10-year career. The Boston Red Sox shortstop is coming off the best defensive season of his career by far. Over 146 games, he was a plus-defender in Defensive Runs Saved and +5 Outs Above Average. He also made more put-outs, assists, and double plays than his Gold Glove competition, Jeremy Peña and Carlos Correa.
NBC Sports

Tomase: Did Dombrowski really decimate the Red Sox' farm system?

Dave Dombrowski is finally willing to acknowledge the hurt he felt when John Henry fired him less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series. What he won't do is accept the idea that he strip-mined the farm system. Is he right?. Speaking to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy...
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale will not exercise opt-out clause

In one of the least-surprising opt-out decisions in recent memory, left-hander Chris Sale has informed the Red Sox that he will not exercise the opt-out clause in his five-year, $145M contract, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tells Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. There’s never been any real thought that...
Pinstripe Alley

Presenting the 2022 Yankees Roster Report Cards

Eight days ago, the Yankees’ 2022 season came to an unceremonious conclusion at the hands of the Astros in a four-game sweep. To say that the ALCS itself was a disappointment would be an understatement, but it was quite the rollercoaster journey to get to that point. A scalding-hot couple months put the Yankees on track to make history, and while a dismal stretch from July to August cooled things off, they ended with 99 wins and an AL East crown.
NESN

Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return

The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

