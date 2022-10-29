Eight days ago, the Yankees’ 2022 season came to an unceremonious conclusion at the hands of the Astros in a four-game sweep. To say that the ALCS itself was a disappointment would be an understatement, but it was quite the rollercoaster journey to get to that point. A scalding-hot couple months put the Yankees on track to make history, and while a dismal stretch from July to August cooled things off, they ended with 99 wins and an AL East crown.

1 DAY AGO