The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
MassLive.com
Red Sox qualifying offers: Xander Bogaerts a lock to get one; will Nate Eovaldi, Michael Wacha?
Within a couple weeks, the Red Sox will likely gain some clarity on what their 2023 roster will look like. That’s because MLB rules require some offseason business to be completed within days of the end of the World Series. The qualifying offer system will take center stage and, for this year’s Red Sox, will provide a lot of insight about how Chaim Bloom will attack a busy winter.
Yardbarker
Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
Xander Bogaerts’ credit to Rafael Devers for Gold Glove nod puts more pressure on Red Sox
On November 1, Xander Bogaerts has a very strong chance of winning the first Gold Glove of his 10-year career. The Boston Red Sox shortstop is coming off the best defensive season of his career by far. Over 146 games, he was a plus-defender in Defensive Runs Saved and +5 Outs Above Average. He also made more put-outs, assists, and double plays than his Gold Glove competition, Jeremy Peña and Carlos Correa.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Did Dombrowski really decimate the Red Sox' farm system?
Dave Dombrowski is finally willing to acknowledge the hurt he felt when John Henry fired him less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series. What he won't do is accept the idea that he strip-mined the farm system. Is he right?. Speaking to The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy...
Red Sox LHP Chris Sale will not exercise opt-out clause
In one of the least-surprising opt-out decisions in recent memory, left-hander Chris Sale has informed the Red Sox that he will not exercise the opt-out clause in his five-year, $145M contract, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tells Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. There’s never been any real thought that...
2022 World Series: Phillies blast five home runs in Game 3 to tie record, beat Astros, 7-0, to take 2-1 lead
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead. Brandon Marsh...
Red Sox roster analysis: Outfield a major area of need this winter with Aaron Judge, other top options available
With the World Series underway, it’s time to break down each part of the Red Sox’ roster entering an extremely busy winter for the club. Next up, a look at Boston’s outfield heading into 2023:. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. The Red Sox spent 2022 piecing their outfield...
Pedro Martinez Names Red Sox Pitchers He Plans To Work With In Spring Training
Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez gave us some insight on which pitchers from the Boston Red Sox he will hone in on during spring training.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Dave Dombrowski Isn’t Happy About How Things Ended In Boston
Jeremy Peña isn’t the only New Englander in the World Series, Phillies bench coach Mike Calitri hails from Canton, and had almost given up on a life in baseball for good when the Red Sox cut him in 2004. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe) Dave Dombrowski doesn’t think he...
Pinstripe Alley
Presenting the 2022 Yankees Roster Report Cards
Eight days ago, the Yankees’ 2022 season came to an unceremonious conclusion at the hands of the Astros in a four-game sweep. To say that the ALCS itself was a disappointment would be an understatement, but it was quite the rollercoaster journey to get to that point. A scalding-hot couple months put the Yankees on track to make history, and while a dismal stretch from July to August cooled things off, they ended with 99 wins and an AL East crown.
Inside The Red Sox
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox lost reliever Tyler Danish after he was outrighted and elected free agency over a demotion to Triple-A Worcester.
Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return
The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
