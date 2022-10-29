Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $825 Million Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $825 million.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Powerball jackpot $800 million: The most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted Saturday night's Powerball Jackpot to $800 million--the second biggest jackpot ever. (There was a single $1 million winner from Illinois from Wednesday's drawing.) So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 799 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $825 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $410.2 million.
Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Powerball's estimated jackpot has surpassed $1 billion for only the second time after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball on a $2 ticket to claim the $825 million prize Saturday night.
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19,...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $64 million with a cash option of $31 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot was last won on Oct. 14 when lottery players in California and Florida split a $494 million jackpot - it was the 11th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion after Halloween drawing haunts players with no winner yet again
After no lucky trick-or-treater scored Monday night's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, players will have to vie for the prize yet again on Wednesday, this time for a whopping estimated $1.2 billion.
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
Someone in Connecticut won $1 million last night on a Powerball ticket
