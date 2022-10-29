ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Fierce warfare erupts in deep-blue California over QAnon Democrat

LOS ANGELES — The mailers and online ads vividly paint David Kim as a right-wing extremist, accusing him of running for a House seat in California “with QAnon-MAGA support” from “QAnon Republicans.”. But Kim is not a Republican. He’s a progressive Democrat who supports “Medicare for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

