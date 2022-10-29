Read full article on original website
Jeremy Wargnier
3d ago
They should have programs like this in high schools Not prisons if they did maybe these women would’ve never made it to prison now do you really want an ex-con to know how to operate a piece of equipment to bury their evidence?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety
ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
opb.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Astoria affordable housing; Multnomah County library projects update; and PETA vs. OHSU
Astoria eyes downtown lot for new affordable housing project. Astoria is looking to acquire a downtown property that could be used for affordable housing. Over the past several months, Clatsop County has put up 31 properties throughout the county for expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services. One of the lots is the site of the former Darigold Building at Ninth and Duane streets. The property is used for parking, but the city said that with its strategic location downtown, it could be a good place for a housing project. (Nicole Bales / The Astorian)
mybasin.com
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
klcc.org
Report highlights the abandoned or unused upper stories of "Main Street" Oregon
As you explore almost any Main Street in Oregon, you may be curious as to why so many active store fronts and businesses are on the ground floor, but why so many upstairs spaces are dark and vacant. Now there’s an effort to change that. A new report looks...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Oregon gardening in November: Your guide to planning, planting and more
OSU Extension offers timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices.
opb.org
Candidates to run Oregon’s labor bureau see similar problems, different solutions
All eyes are on the Oregon governor’s race in the run-up to Election Day. But there’s another statewide election in which a woman is bound to prevail: the competition to lead the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries, known as BOLI. Listen to the candidates as the debate...
Lebanon-Express
Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms
Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community owner in Johnson City, a small community...
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program Issues Up To $7,500
Oregon is offering residents incentives and rebates. The state hopes these cash benefits will help people choose energy-efficient vehicles. The state has programs, and several cities also have offers available.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
thatoregonlife.com
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall
We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
kezi.com
Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the sate met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon. This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
opb.org
Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic
Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem. Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021. “2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways: This is ELSIE, Oregon. When it comes to life, I am a firm believer that the path is just as important as the final destination. It’s a wise saying, and I try to keep it in mind anytime I’m out exploring Oregon’s beautiful wilderness.
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
Comments / 5