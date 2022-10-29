Astoria eyes downtown lot for new affordable housing project. Astoria is looking to acquire a downtown property that could be used for affordable housing. Over the past several months, Clatsop County has put up 31 properties throughout the county for expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services. One of the lots is the site of the former Darigold Building at Ninth and Duane streets. The property is used for parking, but the city said that with its strategic location downtown, it could be a good place for a housing project. (Nicole Bales / The Astorian)

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO