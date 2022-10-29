ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Jeremy Wargnier
3d ago

They should have programs like this in high schools Not prisons if they did maybe these women would’ve never made it to prison now do you really want an ex-con to know how to operate a piece of equipment to bury their evidence?

opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety

ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Astoria affordable housing; Multnomah County library projects update; and PETA vs. OHSU

Astoria eyes downtown lot for new affordable housing project. Astoria is looking to acquire a downtown property that could be used for affordable housing. Over the past several months, Clatsop County has put up 31 properties throughout the county for expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services. One of the lots is the site of the former Darigold Building at Ninth and Duane streets. The property is used for parking, but the city said that with its strategic location downtown, it could be a good place for a housing project. (Nicole Bales / The Astorian)
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches November 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms

Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall

We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic

Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem. Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021. “2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we...
OREGON STATE

