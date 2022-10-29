Meta Is Losing Billions, But People Are Making Real-Life Money in the Metaverse: ‘It's Been an Incredibly Positive Experience'

Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Who Makes $10,000 a Month From His Video Game Side Hustle: ‘I Never Knew That Writing Could Make Me' So Much Money
Arash Lahijani was a high school senior when he learned he could make money writing backstories for video game characters. A friend of his had paid a Fiverr freelancer $70 to do it for a Grand Theft Auto character, he recalls — so he started researching, and realized there was a market. Even better, it was something he could do as a side hustle after school and during weekends.
Walmart-backed One has made a splash with high-profile hires and big potential, but customers of the old regime feel left behind
One customers are upset with how features from their bank have disappeared in the wake of its acquisition by a fintech-backed by Walmart.
Women Don't Really Need to Lower Their Voices to Be Taken Seriously, Says University of Kansas Study
Elizabeth Holmes was infamously suspected of lowering her voice to be taken more seriously in a male-dominated Silicon Valley. Turns out, that was completely unnecessary, a recent study suggests. The study, conducted by Kansas University School of Business lecturer Midam Kim, asked participants to compare short speech samples of 12...
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
I'm in the Disney College Program, so I work in the Disney parks and get free access for 9 months. The rules are strict and the days are long, but I love it.
Cassie Schoene loves working on the Mission: Space ride at Epcot and living at Disney as part of her work-study program but finds the rules strict.
Paramount Sees Q3 Profit Slump On Content Investments, Even As Streaming Subscribers Rise
Getting into the streaming business isn’t easy. Paramount Global, the New York owner of the CBS broadcast network and Paramount movie studio said it added another 4.6 million subscribers to its Paramount Plus streaming service in the third quarter, news that should be welcomed by Wall Street. To get there, however, it has to invest in new content and marketing, dynamics that took a 40% bite out of operating income and created a tumble in net income for the period. In prepared remarks, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish kept his focus on streaming operations. “Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited about...
Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover
Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
