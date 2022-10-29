ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meta Is Losing Billions, But People Are Making Real-Life Money in the Metaverse: ‘It's Been an Incredibly Positive Experience'

By Tom Huddleston Jr.,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

19-Year-Old Who Makes $10,000 a Month From His Video Game Side Hustle: ‘I Never Knew That Writing Could Make Me' So Much Money

Arash Lahijani was a high school senior when he learned he could make money writing backstories for video game characters. A friend of his had paid a Fiverr freelancer $70 to do it for a Grand Theft Auto character, he recalls — so he started researching, and realized there was a market. Even better, it was something he could do as a side hustle after school and during weekends.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020

Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Variety

Paramount Sees Q3 Profit Slump On Content Investments, Even As Streaming Subscribers Rise

Getting into the streaming business isn’t easy. Paramount Global, the New York owner of the CBS broadcast network and Paramount movie studio said it added another 4.6 million subscribers to its Paramount Plus streaming service in the third quarter, news that should be welcomed by Wall Street. To get there, however, it has to invest in new content and marketing, dynamics that took a 40% bite out of operating income and created a tumble in net income for the period. In prepared remarks, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish kept his focus on streaming operations. “Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited about...
NBC Philadelphia

Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover

Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy