Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
KFVS12
Youth portion of 2022 hunting season ends with harvest of 14,000 deer
(KFVS) - Young hunters between 6 and 15 harvested nearly 14,000 deer. The early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season lasted from Oct. 29-30. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said in a press release, a total of 13,759 were harvested during the youth season. According to the...
KFVS12
Missouri lakes restocked with fish
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
KFVS12
Public asked to review, comment on KYTC policy plan
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public to review and comment on its draft policy plan. According to a release from KYTC, the Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan will guide decision-making and investments made in its transportation system through 2045. The public can review the draft policy...
KFVS12
Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - In addition to the governor’s race, Arkansas voters will make another important decision at the polls next week. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program.
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Bernie on Monday morning, October 31. The governor will be at Martin Rice Company to ceremonially sign Senate Bills 3 & 5 and House Bill 3. These bills are the agriculture tax credits and income tax...
KFVS12
Illinois launching new youth mental health program
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Pritzker administration announced Tuesday that Illinois is launching a new $2.5 million federally funded program to help pediatricians and other healthcare providers meet the mental health needs of children. The program will strengthen mental health services in schools and emergency departments by focusing on increasing the volume of consultation services provided across the state.
KFVS12
Over 840,000 Illinoisans have requested vote-by-mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More than 695,000 people in Illinois have already voted in the Midterm election. The Illinois State Board of Elections said Monday that a significant amount of people are deciding to vote by mail. ISBE officials said vote-by-mail applications have been off the charts compared to elections before...
KFVS12
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
Comments / 0