China denies it has police stations in Netherlands amidst probe
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that offices set up in the Netherlands were not police stations but rather centres to help Chinese citizens renew documents, a day after the Dutch government ordered their closure amidst a probe into their activities.
China strives to control sudden outbreak of COVID infections
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China is striving to control the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the shortest time with the lowest costs, the health commission said on Wednesday.
North and South Korea exchange barrage of missiles off coasts in major escalation
South Korea and Japan say North Korea fired at least 23 missiles towards its southern neighbour on Wednesday in its most hectic day of launches.This included one projectile that flew close to South Korea’s Ulleung island before hitting waters off its east coast.The barrage triggered a response from Seoul, which fired off three of its own missiles as tensions on the Korean peninsula ratcheted with a show of missile force.This comes at a time Washington and Seoul are carrying out joint “Vigilant Storm” air force drills in South Korea.This is the first time both Korean nations have fired missiles which...
