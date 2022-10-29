Read full article on original website
Crowning a karaoke champion
Chicagoans try to win money by doing karaoke. Photo courtesy of DCASE It's down to the final six for the Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition.State of play: Hundreds of Chicagoans took the stage at neighborhood bars throughout October.The city will crown a champion and winner of the $5,000 grand prize Sunday night at Park West.The finalists are:Jaleel Amir, Grand CrossingRashada Dawan, South ShoreBrandon Dodson, Rogers ParkLauren "Elle Michelle" Gaines, GalewoodErendira Izguerra, West LawnJason E. Jackson, EdgewaterWhat they sang: To get to the finals, Jaleel Amir sang "What You Won't Do for Love" by Bobby Caldwell. Lauren Gaines belted out "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, and Brandon Dodson serenaded the crowd with "If I Ever Fall in Love" by Shai.The intrigue: The singers are not revealing their song choices for the big final at Park West on Sunday.Doors open at 5pm, and admission is free.Full disclosure: The Axios Chicago team performed but for some reason didn't make it out of the first round. They must have lost our number. 🤣
