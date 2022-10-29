Read full article on original website
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
Driver tried to flag down HGV before brick fall injured woman, police say
Police are trying to find a van driver who attempted to flag down a lorry before its load of bricks fell off and seriously injured a pedestrian. The HGV was carrying pallets of bricks when they became dislodged on the A35 Southampton Road in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at 12:15 GMT on Monday.
Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
Moors Murders: Police boss defends Keith Bennett search
A police chief has defended a week-long search for the last victim of the Moors murderers after no evidence of human remains was found. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Yolanda Saldana Feliz: Body of man sought by murder detectives found
The body of a man wanted by police in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in east London has been found. A murder investigation was launched after Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, was killed at a property in Windmill Lane, Stratford, on 23 October. The Met had been urgently...
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
Luton boy shared fatal stabbing aftermath on Snapchat, court hears
A 16-year-old boy posted a video on Snapchat of a man bleeding after he fatally stabbed him, a court heard. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murdering 63-year-old Ghulam Raja on 15 November. The trial at Luton Crown Court heard Mr Raja, who was from Bolton,...
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Police boss apologises to murdered woman's family
A police force's most senior officer has apologised to the family of a woman who was murdered by her former partner. Kerry Power, 36, was strangled by David Wilder in Plymouth in 2013. On the night she died she called 999, but did not speak and so the call was...
Man and girl held over Chinese restaurant assault
Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday after a report of a disturbance between two groups. The man was taken to hospital after...
Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court. Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear. He...
Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say. It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square. Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother...
Mother, 19, accused of murdering 38-day-old baby in Biddlesden
A 19-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her 38-day-old son. She is charged with killing the boy at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 3 June 2020. The woman, from Rushden, in Northamptonshire, appeared at Luton Crown Court and was remanded in custody. She is expected to enter a...
Norton drug-driver left teens trapped in crash wreckage
A drug-driver who crashed a car then ran from the scene leaving his injured teenage passengers trapped in the wreckage has been jailed for 12 months. Jordan Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, was driving without a licence or insurance when he crashed on Scarborough Road in the town in June.
