3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said. Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside. Investigators said the officers found three...
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days
GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
WCNC
2 separate machete assaults in Charlotte region in one week
On Friday, deputies responded to a machete assault in Iredell County. On Tuesday, Gastonia police responded to a separate machete assault.
Man armed with machete accused of robbing house in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police dispatchers heard a fight in the background of a 911 call from a Statesville home this past Friday, and investigators say a suspect armed with a machete ran away just before authorities arrived. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in...
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
1 hurt in shooting outside University City apartment complex, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting outside an apartment complex in University City on Sunday night, MEDIC said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the East Village apartments along University City Boulevard. The area is near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Paramedics confirmed...
Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no motive in the […]
counton2.com
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
WBTV
One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the University City area in northeast Charlotte. The shooting happened at the East Village Apartments, which is near University City Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV...
Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
Salisbury Police Chief will retire at the end of the year
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Chief Jerome "Jerry" Stokes announced that he is planning to retire on Saturday, Dec. 31. Stokes was with the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) since July 2016. “After more than six years as the chief of the Salisbury Police Department, I can truly say that...
WBTV
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
WCNC
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
WCNC
