Gastonia, NC

WCNC

2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days

GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no motive in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
BELMONT, NC
WBTV

One injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte’s University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the University City area in northeast Charlotte. The shooting happened at the East Village Apartments, which is near University City Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief

GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Salisbury Police Chief will retire at the end of the year

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Chief Jerome "Jerry" Stokes announced that he is planning to retire on Saturday, Dec. 31. Stokes was with the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) since July 2016. “After more than six years as the chief of the Salisbury Police Department, I can truly say that...
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

