Virginia State

Virginia Gov. Youngkin Makes Light Of Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

By King Tutt
 4 days ago

While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega Friday afternoon, Youngkin took shots at Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and addressed Nancy Pelosi by mentioning the break-in and subsequent assault of her husband before saying he and his supporters were going to oust the House Speaker at the polls.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re going to go do.”

See story here

Vida Herbert
3d ago

I do not care who or what Nancy is. This old man have the right to be safe in his own house. But, God neither slumber nor sleep. We all have our times. Thank God, he did not kill him. What examples are we setting for our future generations when we are so inhumane our fellowman. Jesus, when I think of who we have in charge, the evilness, the hatred, I see now why our world is so. We now encourage people beating an old person. Hey, we forget we getting old too, and the world is not getting better. We accept wrong for right, evil over right, but only when it is to others. And over politics? Wow!

Reply(21)
91
Donna G
3d ago

More democratic desperation . This twisting the only way they can hope to sway the slow. He said nothing wrong stop getting it twisted and trying to run with it. Spanberger rubber stamps for Nancy and that is all he is saying . when Spanberger loses and she will that sends Nancy packing. Democrats will stoop to any level to get votes . Don't believe this distortion of the facts for a second He is a great man and a Great Governor..stop the fallacious attacks on him.

Reply(58)
96
Denise Marie Richards
3d ago

Focus on Virginia. Stop talking about national politics and stop traveling to states to support people who have nothing to do with Virginia!!

Reply(2)
15
