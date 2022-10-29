ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Equity For All Job Fair to be held in South Loop on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A job fair on Tuesday in the South Loop is trying to help people most in need of equal employment opportunities.Ada S. McKinley Community Services is hosting the Equity For All Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1863 S. Wabash Av.People with disabilities, people of color, veterans, and recent high school and college graduates are invited. There will be all kinds of opportunities in the corporate, social service, informational technology, and construction industries.You can also get help with your resume on-site.For more information, contact Allison Simmerman at 312-326-1229 or email: ASimmerman@adasmckinley.org.Among the employers in attendance will be: Allied Universal Securities Aramark AutonomyWorks Benchmark Chicago Urban League EDDR First Student Greater Chicago Food Depository Hilton Chicago IDHS-DRS JP Morgan Chase Kennedy-King College Morgan Services Inc. Roosevelt University RUSH University Medical Center Starbucks Walmart Community Academy
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois has a brain drain problem

A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Helpless in Oak Park

Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
OAK PARK, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity

Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former East Bank Club controller pleads guilty to embezzling $4 million from health club

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former employee at an upscale health club has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars.Peter Savely, 58, served as controller for East Bank Club.Prosecutors say over the course of seven years - he wrote bogus payroll checks and deposited them into bank accounts he controlled.He then cooked the books to cover his tracks. The scheme netted him more than $4 million.He's scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2, 2023. 
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun

Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Man robs Lawndale bank

A person robbed a West Side bank Saturday morning, according to the FBI. About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup

CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
