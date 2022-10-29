Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status
If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.
blockclubchicago.org
Renters, Condo Owners Need Help In South Shore’s Housing Market, New Research Finds
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents can access a wealth of housing resources and learn more about new data that will help guide the neighborhood’s future at a housing fair this weekend. The South Shore Housing Fair is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at South Shore International College Prep...
Equity For All Job Fair to be held in South Loop on Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A job fair on Tuesday in the South Loop is trying to help people most in need of equal employment opportunities.Ada S. McKinley Community Services is hosting the Equity For All Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1863 S. Wabash Av.People with disabilities, people of color, veterans, and recent high school and college graduates are invited. There will be all kinds of opportunities in the corporate, social service, informational technology, and construction industries.You can also get help with your resume on-site.For more information, contact Allison Simmerman at 312-326-1229 or email: ASimmerman@adasmckinley.org.Among the employers in attendance will be: Allied Universal Securities Aramark AutonomyWorks Benchmark Chicago Urban League EDDR First Student Greater Chicago Food Depository Hilton Chicago IDHS-DRS JP Morgan Chase Kennedy-King College Morgan Services Inc. Roosevelt University RUSH University Medical Center Starbucks Walmart Community Academy
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
edglentoday.com
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
In One High-Poverty Chicago Suburb, a Plan To Use COVID Relief Funds To Embrace Hybrid Learning
Back in May, the superintendent of Dolton West, a high-poverty elementary district in Chicago’s south suburbs, invited a group of educators to learn about "the next generation classroom." “I think it’s pretty cool," superintendent Kevin Nohelty told them. "Way out there." In the vision laid out that day...
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity
Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Former East Bank Club controller pleads guilty to embezzling $4 million from health club
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former employee at an upscale health club has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars.Peter Savely, 58, served as controller for East Bank Club.Prosecutors say over the course of seven years - he wrote bogus payroll checks and deposited them into bank accounts he controlled.He then cooked the books to cover his tracks. The scheme netted him more than $4 million.He's scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 2, 2023.
fox32chicago.com
USPS warning customers not to use drop boxes on Sundays and federal holidays --- here's why
CHICAGO - The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning for customers who use their blue drop boxes. Officials are asking customers to avoid using those blue drop boxes on Sundays and federal holidays. They say criminals are targeting drop-off boxes, and monitoring pick-up times. USPS advises customers to...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
Over 3,000 fake opioid prescriptions came from South Side medical practice, feds say
Rosemary Mays, of South Holland, has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a coworker at a South Side medical practice to write over 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled substances.
Man robs Lawndale bank
A person robbed a West Side bank Saturday morning, according to the FBI. About 9:10 a.m., agents responded to Old National Bank at 3220 W. 26th St. after the suspect used a note to request money, officials said.
police1.com
Group files lawsuit to stop enforcement of youth curfew on Halloween in Chicago
CHICAGO — Good Kids Mad City filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Chicago to seek relief from the city’s curfew on Halloween so young people with the organization can “cop watch and peacekeep” in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on the holiday. The city’s...
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
