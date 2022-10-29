Beaufort High, Beaufort Academy, Thomas Heyward win region football championships

Beaufort clinched the Region 8-3A football championship with a 48-14 win over Hanahan on Friday night.

The Eagles will host Orangeburg-Wilkinson in a first-round playoff game this week.

Kacy Fields rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Samari Bonds rushed for two touchdowns. Colton Phares had a 69-yard rushing touchdown and also returned a punt for a score.

May River 29, Hilton Head Island 3

Jaiden Jones ran for two touchdowns and Thomas Raisch returned an interception for a score as the Sharks earned the second seed from Region 7-4A.

May River will host a first-round playoff game on Friday.

Greg Duncan also had a TD catch for MR.

Bluffton 52, Colleton Prep 22

Bluffton senior quarterback Max Vonhohenstraeten tied a school record with six touchdown passes to help the Bobcats past Colleton.

Jaylin Linder caught three of those touchdowns and had more than 200 yards receiving in the win.

Bluffton will travel to Westwood for first-round playoff matchup in the Class 4A playoffs as of now. The opponent might change depending on if Ridge View wins its appeal before the SC High School League Appelllate panel on Monday.

Beaufort Academy 35, Bethesda Academy 30

Braydon Dineen threw two touchdown passes and Devonte Green ran for two scores as the Eagles won the SCISA 1-2A region championship.

It is the first region title in school history. Beaufort Academy will host Orangeburg Prep in the first round of the playoffs.

Hilton Head Christian 33, Hilton Head Prep 0

Quarterback Dylan Clark had a another big night passing and the Eagles defense was strong in the win over the Dolphins.

Wells Sharp caught one of Clark’s TD passes and Gavin Thompson also had a TD run.

Hilton Head Christian will host Florence Christian in the first round of the playoffs while Prep travels to Pee Dee Academy

Thomas Heyward 41, Patrick Henry 20

Tony O’Banner scored three of his four touchdowns in the second half ro help Thomas Heyward past Patrick Henry.

The Rebels trailed 14-13 at halftime before taking over in the second half. THA will host Dorchester in the first round of the SCISA Class A playoffs this week.

Wilson Hall 49, John Paul II 14

Christian Tilton threw a touchdown pass and ran for one in the Warriors’ loss.

The two teams will play next week in the first round of the playoffs.