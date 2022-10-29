Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
'Loud boom': Spokane police confirm explosive device went off in Hillyard neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed an explosive device went off inside a Hillyard neighborhood recycling bin just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. SPD said it went off at the intersection of Everett and Regal. Multiple neighbors in the area heard the explosion and called police. "At...
KHQ Right Now
1 man stabbed at People's Park, on way to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed one man camping in People's Park has been stabbed and is on the way to the hospital. According to SPD, somebody came into the man's camping area and started stabbing him. The man is expected to be okay. SPD caught the...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared, another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
KHQ Right Now
New information on Spokane Valley burglary
Police have put out a description of the suspects in the Spokane Valley burglary. Right now, the suspects have not been caught.
Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley police search for 2 suspects in attempted theft, shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them. According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came...
Spokane News
Shots Fired During Vehicle Theft
Suspects Attempt to Steal Flatbed Trailer, and Mini Excavator Victim Fires a Pistol at Suspects who Drove at Him. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating an incident where a victim chased down two suspects attempting to steal the victim’s flatbed trailer and mini excavator. The victim tried to block the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver backed up and then drove toward the victim, causing him to fear for his safety, and he fired his pistol at the suspect’s truck. The victim continued to try and follow the suspect’s truck and stolen equipment, later found abandoned near N. Morton Street and E. North Avenue. Spokane Police Officers assisted with the search for the suspects, but they were not located. This investigation remains open and active.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
Former Spokane county worker accused of stealing $1.38 million in public funds pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County liability claims technician pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funding to the attorney general's office. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for theft charges. Ackerman had originally filed fake claims for "claimants". The "claimants" would then direct the money back to Ackerman, who used the money to pay for her gambling habit, gifts and new cars. Ackerman cashed fraudulent checks from 2007 to 2016.
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment
Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
Victim's Friend May Have Witnessed 1989 Hit-And-Run
On June 4th, 1989, thirteen-year-old Russell Evans was found lying in the street at 1:05 am in Spokane, Washington. It appeared that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was found by a woman named Sandy Ferris. Along with her friend, the two waited for the ambulance and paramedics to arrive while Evans was in critical condition. According to them, he was continuously calling out for someone named Brian. The paramedics arrived at 1:30 am and he was immediately taken to the hospital. In a devastating turn, Russell Evans died from his injuries a little after 9:00 am.
WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Human Services has brought a Mobile Community Services Office truck to Camp Hope. The truck, along with eight DSHS staff members, will help connect people living at the encampment to various services and programs, including Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards, which serve as debit cards for people looking to get food or...
Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
KHQ Right Now
Documents: Body found near High Bridge Park was tied up, blindfolded before being shot
SPOKANE, Wash . - There's new details on the body that was found near High Bridge Park last week. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, documents show the man was tied up, gagged and blindfolded before being shot. Police said there was a pool of blood around the man's head and shell casings near his feet along with several footprints around his body.
Missing 11-year-old boy found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have found a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said the boy was safe and returned to his family.
