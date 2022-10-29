Suspects Attempt to Steal Flatbed Trailer, and Mini Excavator Victim Fires a Pistol at Suspects who Drove at Him. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating an incident where a victim chased down two suspects attempting to steal the victim’s flatbed trailer and mini excavator. The victim tried to block the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver backed up and then drove toward the victim, causing him to fear for his safety, and he fired his pistol at the suspect’s truck. The victim continued to try and follow the suspect’s truck and stolen equipment, later found abandoned near N. Morton Street and E. North Avenue. Spokane Police Officers assisted with the search for the suspects, but they were not located. This investigation remains open and active.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO