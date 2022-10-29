ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you have this recalled heating pad, it might shock you so stop using it now

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
A massive Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall concerns more than half a million products that might pose electric shock risk to users. Owners of three specific Whele heating pad models risk experiencing other types of illness and injuries.

The company received 286 complaints between July 2021 and September 2022, detailing incidents of overheating, sparking, burning, and showing other electrical problems. Of those, 31 cases involved injuries, including mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall

Whele announced the recall on October 24th. The action is conducted with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) knowledge rather than under the supervision of the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The press release is available over at the FDA — see this link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs5dz_0irGR3lP00
Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall: Blue model and product box. Image source: FDA

The recall covers 544,212 heating pads Whele manufactured between January 2021 and January 2022. The products were available to consumers from July 2022 through July 2022 from Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The heating pad recall covers three models, as follows below:

  • MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12″ x 24″) Blue Electric Heating Pad
  • MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20″ x 24″) Blue Electric Heating Pad
  • PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12″ x 24″) Grey Electric Heating Pad

Furthermore, the following table lists the product lots that are part of the recall. The lot number can be found on the heating pad in black text beneath the product instructions:

MB-002 (NA-H21C)

210901

211001

PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry-V2

E-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry

(NA-H1121B)

220103

Health risks

The heating pad recall announcement explains that continuing to use the product will result in electric shocks, skin irritation, rashes, blisters, and burns. Furthermore, severe burns may result in infection or the formation of scar issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFHBi_0irGR3lP00
Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall: Grey model and product box. Image source: FDA

Again, out of the 286 complaints, 31 reported injuries. Those buyers experienced mild shocks, burns, and rashes or irritation.

What you should do

Whele instructs consumers who purchased the heating pad models in this recall to take immediate action. They should stop using the blankets and follow these steps to render the device useless:

  • Ensure the unit is unplugged.
  • Safely cut the cord off the device
  • Take a picture of the device to demonstrate that the device can no longer be used
  • Upload a picture of the device with the cord cut to Whele’s website

After this procedure, customers can register for reimbursement on Whele’s Mighty Bliss heating pad recall. You’ll need to use this link to do so, but only after October 31st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fz9p_0irGR3lP00
Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad recall: The location of the product’s model number. Image source: FDA

The recall website above also contains contact information for Whele. You’ll also find contact information over at the FDA.

Finally, we’ll remind you of a similar recall involving heating products, the Luxe+Willow heated blanket recall from a few months ago.

