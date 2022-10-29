Read full article on original website
More than 6,200 Erie County residents cast ballots Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 6,200 Erie County residents cast ballots Sunday, on the second day of the early voting period. That brings the two-day total to 14,808, according to Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner. The statewide early voting runs through Nov. 6....
More than 8,500 people cast ballots on first day of early voting in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first day of early voting is officially over, and according to the Erie County Board of Elections, more than 8,500 people cast their ballots. If you're voting early, you can do so at one of nearly 40 sites you can vote at now through Nov. 6.
Wendel signs 2023 county budget
Chautauqua County Executive P-J Wendel has signed the 2023 county budget plan that passed the full County Legislature last Wednesday evening. That's the word from Wendel who was a call-in guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday. The Lakewood Republican says he's in full agreement with the changes made by county lawmakers to the spending plan. In fact, Wendel didn't wait long to give his final approval...
Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts
Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.
Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
County Legislature Approves Leasing Airport Space to Catering Business
A local catering business that also operates a food truck in Jamestown will soon be moving into the vacant restaurant location at the Chautauqua County Airport north of the city. County lawmakers unanimously approved an emergency resolution to lease out the space to Studio D Catering, which has operated in Jamestown since 2015. During this week's County Legislature meeting, Airport Manager Shannon Barnhart read a letter from Studio D Owner Diana Scott, who says the vacant spot would be a great fit for the business...
Common Council to Begin Reviewing Proposed City Budget on November 5th
The Dunkirk Common Council has set its schedule for reviewing Mayor Willie Rosas' proposed 2023 city budget. Councilman at Large David Damico announced the schedule during Tuesday's council meeting at City Hall. Damico says council members will hold three workshops for the nearly $26.4 million spending plan. The first one is scheduled for Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 AM, while the following two will take place on November 8th and 12th...
Local leaders react to Lee Zeldin reconsidering Bills stadium deal if elected governor
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With just eight days until election day, the race for governor is as contentious as ever. One of the talking points has been the ongoing Buffalo Bills stadium negotiations. During last week’s debate, Republican Candidate Lee Zeldin said if elected, he would consider trying to...
Lockdown held at Gowanda Central School District on Tuesday
Gowanda Central School District went into a lockdown Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. ET, as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the High/Middle School building. Read more here:
Out-Of-District Students Break Into Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two out-of-district students broke into Jamestown High School recently in an attempt to steal from the building. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced the news on Tuesday in a statement to the media. Whitaker said in part, “we have become aware...
DOT Project in Jamestown Will Not Be Completed This Year
A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
Village trustees adjourn hearing on Rt. 20 speed limit changes
The Fredonia Village Board will have to put the brakes on a proposed local law that would have reduced the speed limit on sections of Route 20 in the village. This after a conversation Mayor Doug Essek had with a State DOT official in Buffalo. Essek made the announcement prior to a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday evening. He asked trustees to adjourn the hearing until after the DOT could conduct a traffic study...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Universal Stainless Announces Labor Agreement at Dunkirk Facility
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the hourly employees at its Dunkirk facility represented by United Steelworkers Local 2693-01. The new agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit and is effective as of Tuesday. The new contract maintains the flexible work rule terms and profit-sharing incentives. The Dunkirk facility is located at 830 Brigham Road.
SUNY Fredonia Announces Poummit Secretarial Award Winner
The Poummit Secretarial Award for 2022 at the State University of New York at Fredonia was recently presented to Nancy Quintyne, an Administrative Assistant Trainee 2 in the university's Department of Visual Arts and New Media. Quintyne's career at the university began in 2017 as an Office Assistant 1 in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She was promoted to Assistant Administrative Trainee 1 in the Department of Visual Arts and New Media in August 2021 and then advanced, a year later, to Administrative Assistant Trainee 2 in the same department.
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
