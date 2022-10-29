A $4.2 million upgrade and repair project on Washington Street in Jamestown that began earlier this year will not be completed this year. That's according to Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who told lawmakers during this week's City Council meeting that a lot of work remains to be completed, and it's already into late October. With that, Sundquist says DPW Director Jeff Lehman has put the New York State Department of Transportation on notice. Lehman says the DOT has responded and said they will get the contractor to try and finish the biggest problems before winter arrives. Those major parts of the project were to be completed by now.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO