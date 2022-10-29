Auburn football score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN — Auburn football is back in action.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) look to score their second conference win of the season and snap a three-game losing streak when they take on Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., SECN) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is returning home for the first time since a 21-17 loss to LSU Oct. 1. That loss was followed by defeats at Georgia and Ole Miss the next two weeks, meaning Bryan Harsin's seat is still scalding. A win over the Razorbacks, who the Tigers haven't lost to since 2015, would be an important one for the coach as he hopes to earn a third season on the Plains.

Auburn is seeking to avoid its first 1-4 start in SEC play since 2015, as well as its worst overall start since 2012. The Tigers lost seven of their first eight games that season and finished 3-9, ultimately leading to the firing of coach Gene Chizik.

Follow this page for live score updates:

What time is the Auburn-Arkansas football game? What TV channel is it on?

Day: Saturday

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn football vs. Arkansas live updates, highlights

Jarquez Hunter rushes into the end zone to cut the deficit on their final opportunity to end the game.

Cam Little makes the kick for a 37-yard field goal for the Razorbacks. Arkansas extends the lead 41-20 with 1:55 remaining.

Brown makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for the score on a pass from Ashford. Auburn cuts the deficit 38-20 with 5:28 remaining.

Dubinion takes it into the end zone for his second rushing score. Arkansas leads 38-13 with 7:35 remaining in the game.

Razorbacks extend the lead again with a rushing touchdown from Rashod Dubinion. Arkansas leads 31-13 with 44 seconds remaining in the third.

Jefferson completes a pass to Haselwood in the end zone for the score. Razorbacks extend the lead 24-13 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Halftime score: Arkansas 17, Auburn 13

The Razorbacks extend their lead with a field goal. Arkansas leads 17-10 with 2:25 remaining in the half.

Tank Bigsby breaks free for 41 yards and takes it to the house. Auburn cuts the deficit 14-10 with 3:43 remaining in the first half.

Razorbacks extend their lead with another rushing touchdown from Jefferson. Arkansas leads 14-3 with 10:27 remaining in the half.

Razorbacks get on the board with a rushing touchdown from Jefferson. Arkansas leads 7-3 with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Tigers get on the board after a pass interference call against Arkansas

Jadon Haselwood lost control of the ball following a pass from KJ Jefferson and Derick Hall recovers for the Tigers at the Razorbacks 36.

