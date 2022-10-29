Auburn football score vs. Arkansas: Live updates from Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN — Auburn football is back in action.
The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) look to score their second conference win of the season and snap a three-game losing streak when they take on Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., SECN) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn is returning home for the first time since a 21-17 loss to LSU Oct. 1. That loss was followed by defeats at Georgia and Ole Miss the next two weeks, meaning Bryan Harsin's seat is still scalding. A win over the Razorbacks, who the Tigers haven't lost to since 2015, would be an important one for the coach as he hopes to earn a third season on the Plains.
Auburn is seeking to avoid its first 1-4 start in SEC play since 2015, as well as its worst overall start since 2012. The Tigers lost seven of their first eight games that season and finished 3-9, ultimately leading to the firing of coach Gene Chizik.
Follow this page for live score updates:
What time is the Auburn-Arkansas football game? What TV channel is it on?
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Channel: SEC Network
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Final score: Arkansas 41, Auburn 27
2:30 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN AUBURN
Jarquez Hunter rushes into the end zone to cut the deficit on their final opportunity to end the game.
2:24 p.m.: Field goal Arkansas
Cam Little makes the kick for a 37-yard field goal for the Razorbacks. Arkansas extends the lead 41-20 with 1:55 remaining.
2:05 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN AUBURN
Brown makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for the score on a pass from Ashford. Auburn cuts the deficit 38-20 with 5:28 remaining.
1:55 p.m.: Touchdown Arkansas
Dubinion takes it into the end zone for his second rushing score. Arkansas leads 38-13 with 7:35 remaining in the game.
1:35 p.m.: Touchdown Arkansas
Razorbacks extend the lead again with a rushing touchdown from Rashod Dubinion. Arkansas leads 31-13 with 44 seconds remaining in the third.
1:20 p.m.: Touchdown Arkansas
Jefferson completes a pass to Haselwood in the end zone for the score. Razorbacks extend the lead 24-13 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Halftime score: Arkansas 17, Auburn 13
12:30 p.m.: Field goal Arkansas
The Razorbacks extend their lead with a field goal. Arkansas leads 17-10 with 2:25 remaining in the half.
12:18 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN AUBURN
Tank Bigsby breaks free for 41 yards and takes it to the house. Auburn cuts the deficit 14-10 with 3:43 remaining in the first half.
11:48 a.m.: Touchdown Arkansas
Razorbacks extend their lead with another rushing touchdown from Jefferson. Arkansas leads 14-3 with 10:27 remaining in the half.
11:30 a.m.: Touchdown Arkansas
Razorbacks get on the board with a rushing touchdown from Jefferson. Arkansas leads 7-3 with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.
11:20 a.m.: Field goal Auburn
Tigers get on the board after a pass interference call against Arkansas
11:10 a.m.: FUMBLE RECOVERY AUBURN
