Herm Edwards has made his way back to Bristol. The former head football coach has re-joined ESPN, the network announced on Monday. He reunites with the network after spending five seasons as the coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils. That tenure recently ended with a black cloud hanging over it, with allegations of impermissible behavior and looming sanctions set to hit the program. But that did not stop this reunion from happening, as Herm will serve as an NFL and college football analyst for the network.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO