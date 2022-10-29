ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports media world reacts to Herm Edwards’ ESPN return

Herm Edwards has made his way back to Bristol. The former head football coach has re-joined ESPN, the network announced on Monday. He reunites with the network after spending five seasons as the coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils. That tenure recently ended with a black cloud hanging over it, with allegations of impermissible behavior and looming sanctions set to hit the program. But that did not stop this reunion from happening, as Herm will serve as an NFL and college football analyst for the network.
"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley

Former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old. As news of his passing rippled through college football, tributes to Dooley poured in from all sides. Friend and fellow coaching legend Nick Saban issued a heartfelt message in his memory Friday.
College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
CFB world reacts to initial College Football Playoff rankings

After nine weeks, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season was released and there were some surprises in store. The first real surprise was that the Michigan Wolverines were placed fifth. Granted, with six 8-0 teams, someone had to be the odd-team out. It’s just that many feel that Michigan should be fourth instead of the Clemson Tigers. Could be worse for Michigan, TCU is 8-0 and they’re seventh.
Fox Sports commentator blasts ‘tiresome’ Mike Leach

Mike Leach has built a reputation on and off the college football field. Frequently, however, his off-field antics and quotes come under fire. Such is the case right now. Athletic Director Mike Cohen left Mississippi State for Auburn, leaving the position open at the university. So, someone asked the head coach what his pitch would be to a new AD. The ensuing quote was very Mike Leach.
