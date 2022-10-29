Letters to the Editor: Eugene's street repair success debated and EWEB good for city hall

EWEB looking for buyer now

I wish the Eugene City Council would consider the former EWEB headquarters building for our City Hall. Maybe the council could put it to an informal, non-obligatory vote to judge the public interest.

There may be more citizen enthusiasm for investing in that site than in trying to build a $24 million-plus building three blocks to the west that won't even fill all the city's needs. (The $24 million estimate may be much more with the present balloon in the costs of building materials.)

And, EWEB is actively seeking a buyer NOW.

Dan Cragun, Eugene

City using EWEB building an equitable solution

Riding my bicycle by the EWEB building I thought of Don Kahle's column about the management of EWEB not receiving an acceptable proposal for purchase of their building. In this new phase, they should look no farther than the City of Eugene. The building is ideal for a city hall that we have not had for many years. It even includes a chamber that the City Council can meet at and is adjacent to a brand-new city park. It is visible by a main entry way into downtown and close to other government services.

I have lived in Eugene my entire life and see this as an equitable solution that will benefit Eugene taxpayers and EWEB rate payers.

Pete Gribskov, Eugene

Eugene needs to be doing calculations

As EWEB considers its options for selling its riverfront headquarters property, it may be good to recall that in 2014, the City of Eugene tentatively budgeted $15 million to retrofit and renovate our old city hall but instead demolished it and has rented its needed space ever since. Before EWEB concludes a deal with others, I respectfully ask our city leaders to calculate and share with us the 30-year, all-in estimated cost to:

Continue to rent needed office space. Build a new city hall according to our leaders’ vision. Purchase the 100,000-square-foot EWEB building for $1.00 and retrofit and renovate the property for a new city hall. Set seismic standards equal to those for commercial buildings. If either two or three are insufficient to fulfill our occupancy needs, continue to rent what you need and include that cost in the estimate. And don’t forget where you put that $15 million mentioned earlier.

And most importantly, then let the citizens decide what the city will do via a directive (not an advisory) vote.

Dave Sparks, Eugene

Keep your bias to yourself, let people dress how they want

The recent protest at Old Nick's Pub over an innocent drag performance shows just how ignorant and hateful people can be. They protest what they do not understand because they simply believe every thing they 'research' online and their friends/family tell them to believe. (Thank goodness there is no misleading/false information on the internet, right?) One short-sighted individual went so far as to say that, "... you don't know what kind of fetish or things they have in their mind...".

Really? Have you looked up the definition of fetish? If one did, and applied it honestly, one would find that many if not most people have something that falls under that umbrella. And does ANYONE know what's going on in a person's mind? Nope. I bet that nearly everyone has thought (or even done) things that would make the Pope blush. Wait - is that not hypocrisy? Intolerance? Hate?

What matters is what people DO. The drag event was more than appropriate for all ages. It is the protesters in their ignorance that tried to show it in a negative light. Please, keep your extremism and bias to yourself and let people dress up how they want.

Rich Peters, Lowell

Vote to support county’s valuable assets

Lane County has a measure on the ballot to fund improvement, operation and maintenance of its park system. The parks have not received support from local property taxes since the early 1980s, instead relying on user fees and grants. This has resulted in minimal services and significant deferred maintenance.

This measure is the result of a multi-year public planning process that created a new vision, assessed existing resources, determined priorities for improvements, and considered funding mechanisms. Investments are planned throughout the county, including Mt. Pisgah, Baker Bay, Armitage and Richardson parks, and the North Jetty. Work will include repair of restrooms, restoration of wetlands and natural areas, and rebuilding water access on reservoirs and rivers.

The tax rate for the proposed levy is $0.16 per $1,000 of assessed value, with more than half of households in the county paying less than $40 per year. The estimated $6 million raised annually will be directed to a fund used solely for parks.

It is not an exaggeration to say that we have neglected Lane County parks for 40 years. It is time to recognize the value of these assets and to step up and demonstrate pride in our community.

Art Farley, Eugene

Let’s put brakes on street repair spending

Seldom do Eugene residents get an opportunity to lower their annual property taxes. Eugene residents will get a chance to do just that if they vote no on Ballot Measure 20-333, a $61.2 million request for funding street repairs.

I have no problem with maintaining city streets, but the city is now siphoning funding away from street repairs to satisfy special interest groups by using bond money to construct walking and bike paths. When this program began in 2008 the buzz words were “curb to curb” street repairs. Now only 75% of the funding is expected to be spent on road and street repairs.

Eugene taxpayers deserve a break these days and pausing this street repair program for the next five years won’t cause massive harm and would give city residents a much-needed financial break. The city will still receive $3 million a year for street and road repairs through local gas taxes.

Please join me in voting no on Ballot Measure 20-333 on Nov. 8.

Bob Siegmund, Eugene

Support road repairs for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians

As someone who drives a car, I support Eugene Measure 20-333 because I know it takes ongoing maintenance to keep our roads in good repair. As a person who rides a bicycle and walks for many of my trips, I support the bond measure because it will also help make it easier and safer for me to get to my destinations while reducing traffic congestion for motorists. As a taxpayer, I support the bond measure because it continues a successful program that voters have approved three times before without raising the tax rate. As someone who cares about good governance, I support the bond measure because it provides accountability through public engagement, an independent auditor, and a citizen oversight committee to make sure the money is spent the way it's intended. And as someone who cares about future generations, I support the bond measure because it provides funding to plant trees to help keep our streets cool and beautiful. Please join me in voting yes on Measure 20-333. Allen Hancock, Eugene

Vote to have government live within its means

I was very glad to see my 2022-2023 Lane County property tax statement arrive in the mail just days after my voter's ballot. While my property taxes went up over 16%, it confirms my decision to vote for conservative Republican values all the way down the ballot. Until our government can learn to live within its means like the rest of us, this November I’ll be voting for lower taxes, smaller government, and fewer regulations. Had enough? Vote Republican.

Jeff Lang, Eugene

Vote for who will promote your basic rights

Oregon is a political oasis—largely because of our governmental structure. We are at a crossroads, and if we want to keep the freedoms that we hold so dear, we must vote to preserve our uniqueness.

Voting for Republicans at any level will bring you a breakdown of freedoms and support that have helped our population. Republicans have announced that they want to do away with Social Security, Medicare, student debt cancellation, the Child Tax Credit and some are even talking about eliminating the availability of birth control. While they shout “freedom,” they act to limit our freedom. They will continue to enrich the wealthy, while denying basic freedoms from voting to medical care.

Democrats have a history of promoting programs that allow us to exercise our basic rights. Inflation is worldwide and not created by Democrats as the Republican ads would like you to believe. Remember that our last recession was remedied by Obama and Biden after a Republican administration. Most of our healthy economic times occurred under Democratic leadership.

Please help to preserve the liberties that we are so fortunate to have in place in our state. Vote for Democrats — vote for freedom!

Rita Babauta Kiley, Eugene

Willamette Street safer for all users

In response to Jim Johnson's letter of Oct. 23, regarding South Willamette Street, when there were four lanes, traffic was unsafe as drivers would speed, weaving from lane to lane avoiding those turning left. Since reconfiguration of the roadway, speeding was reduced by 40%. It’s also a calmer street, and people feel safer exiting driveways or using the center turn lane without fear of a rear-end collision. The primary reason for the redesign was to make it safer for all users, including those who walk, take transit and bicycle. I ride this street daily and find a number of people using the bike lanes.

As a reminder, the city held several meetings on the matter of this redesign. The comments from those public gatherings are why the current roadway design exists today.

Yes, there are now more vehicles using the street today and primarily with one occupant. Traffic swells around school arrival and dismissal times, so drivers should choose a time when there are fewer vehicles, if possible.

All of us need to reconsider how we get around, the time of day when we choose to travel and whether it is even necessary.

Richard Hughes, Eugene

Shame on you, Mr. Knight

Phil Knight has spent years donating large sums of money to the University of Oregon, which has bought him considerable influence over the school’s agenda and mission.

Now he is carrying that model into a new sphere, trying to influence the outcome of our state election for governor. He first donated nearly $4 million to the campaign of Betsy Johnson but she is running behind the other two major candidates. He then decided to donate one million dollars to Christine Drazan’s campaign.

While buying influence is not new in politics, an individual trying to swing a state election on this scale is disturbing and offensive. As an individual Mr. Knight gets the same one vote as the rest of Oregon residents, but as the richest man in the state his money buys him leverage to influence the election by paying for campaigns to air vacuous and misleading advertisements that neither inform or improve the debate on policies. Shame on you, Mr. Knight. Get your money out of our elections!

Paula Grisafi, Eugene