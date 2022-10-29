ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football to be without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for game at Penn State

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ohio State will be without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as it visits Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

He was among 15 players who were listed as unavailable on its pregame status report released three hours ahead of kickoff.

After missing most of the first half of the regular season with a hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba returned last weekend for the Buckeyes’ rout of Iowa.

But he played only about a third of the snaps on offense and none following the second quarter.

Coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba did not reinjure his hamstring in his return against the Hawkeyes, noting the staff kept him to a plays limit of about 20.

It had appeared as if Smith-Njigba might have aggravated his hamstring before halftime while running a deep route toward the sideline as he was seen with a slight limp following the sequence and spoke with trainers on the sideline.

As recently as Tuesday, Day said the Buckeyes were planning on having him available the Nittany Lions, who feature a talented secondary, though wasn’t clear if he ultimately practiced this week. Day declined to give an update on his status when he spoke with reporters two days later.

After Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season opener against Notre Dame, he missed four out of the following five games.

He was out for three games after a brief return against Toledo in Ohio State’s final non-conference game on Sept. 17.

Appearing in limited snaps over three games, Smith-Njigba, who set the Big Ten’s single-season receiving yards record as a sophomore last fall, has caught five passes for 43 yards.

Who else won't play in the Ohio State game today?

The list of unavailable players for Saturday’s game at Penn State includes cornerback Cameron Brown and long snapper Bradley Robinson.

Brown has been out for all but one of the Buckeyes’ conference games this season with an undisclosed injury and could result in JK Johnson making his second consecutive start at the cornerback spot opposite Denzel Burke.

The absence of Robinson comes after he injured his right knee against Iowa last week. He left in the third quarter and was later walking on crutches.

Freshman receiver Caleb Burton is unavailable, while receiver Kamryn Babb, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and tight end Joe Royer remain sidelined.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

