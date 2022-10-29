ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I grew up sitting in John Deere combines.' Ohio State star Cade Stover has a new NIL deal

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

For Cade Stover's latest NIL deal, he returned to his family farm.

The Ohio State tight end posted a video with Ag-Pro Companies on social media, advertising John Deere's latest combine harvesters for one of its dealers.

Ohio State score vs. Penn State: Miyan Williams hurt | Ohio State 10, Penn State 7

"To have the opportunity to sit and a actually drive a piece of equipment I've dreamed of driving my whole entire life, and to be able to help my dad and the family farm, it means the world to me," Stover said. I grew up sitting in John Deere combines my whole entire life, waiting for the day I could drive one and hopefully own one one day."

Stover is having a career year for the Buckeyes in 2022.

The Mansfield native and Lexington High School graduate is third on Ohio State with 18 catches for 231 yards, bringing in his first two career touchdown receptions against Wisconsin Sept. 24.

C.J. Stroud wary of Penn State secondary Ohio State football quarterback CJ Stroud wary of Penn State's strong secondary

Three keys for OSU vs. PSU How can the Buckeyes beat Penn State? Three keys for Ohio State football game

However, after football is over for Stover, where some view him as a first-round pick heading into the 2023 NFL draf t, he's aiming to own a farm of his own .

"It's really all I've ever known, to be honest with you," Stover said . "That's everything I've ever done is just farm, and in my opinion, it's the best way to raise a family. It's the most pure form of life you can probably get."

