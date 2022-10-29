ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta needs short-term vacation rentals to avoid a repeat of the 2008 crash

By Reader submissions
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POyzx_0irGPwiL00

My name is Chantel and I am an original homeowner in PGA West La Quinta. I want to bring readers back to what happened in 2008 when the market crashed. My home is on the golf course and after the crash, there were less than eight homes that had the lights on when my family was at our beautiful home. The town was a shadow of what it is today and the community felt abandoned. Our family was barely able to keep our home after 2008.

I have been in the real estate mortgage business since 1992 and I beg the people of La Quinta to look at current inflation, the current recession, rising interest rates, and what is happening with the lack of home sales currently.

If you take the revenue away from short-term rentals, along with what is happening in the economy, La Quinta will see the 2008 home values crash again. I know we have another tough time ahead and we need to rely on STVR income in our city to keep us afloat. Protect our city and vote no on Measure A or I fear we all will regret it for a very, very long time.

Chantel Foti, La Quinta

My kids received Pell Grants: I shouldn't be paying for other students' loans

Please tell me what I’m missing.

My two daughters qualified for college Pell Grants in the late '90s. I just heard the president again say, “Pell grant recipients qualify for $20,000 forgiveness,” $10,000 more than non-Pell grant recipients.

The Pell Grant was not a loan, but a grant (qualified gift) and no repayment was needed. I and my daughters worked responsibly to pay off their student loans. I don’t want to pay off someone else’s loan too, especially one who’s already been the recipient of a government-qualified gift as we were.

Isn’t that Pell Grant double-dipping?

John Romano, Indio

hotelnewsresource.com

Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California

Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Palm Springs Coffee Shops to Cozy Up in This Winter

From creamy cappuccinos to iced oat milk lattes, the desert oasis of Palm Springs is home to noteworthy coffee shops that serve quality brew with freshly roasted beans. Whether you’ve swiped right and need a new coffee date spot or you’re seeking a productive environment for remote work, Palm Springs has plenty of options for curing your caffeine cravings. That said, here are some of our favorite coffee shops in Palm Springs that’ll give you the boost you need to cozy up and conquer your day. Palm Springs Coffee Shops.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert

A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood. The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of The post Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

Knife-Wielding Woman Suspected of Armed Robbery, Attempting to Hijack Two Trucks in Downtown Joshua Tree

A knife-wielding woman is suspected of attempting to hijack two different trucks and robbing a residence in Downtown Joshua Tree on Friday morning (October 28). Just before 8 a.m, Sheriffs report that an unidentified woman attempted to open the door of a truck in the parking lot of Casteneda’s restaurant in Joshua Tree. The truck belonged to one of the restaurant’s employees, and when the employee confronted the woman, she threatened them with a 3-inch pocket knife and demanded the keys to car, which the employee did not have. Another employee came outside and attempted to intervene, and the woman asked the second employee for keys they did not have. The woman then left on foot, heading east.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover in Desert Hot Springs

An investigation was continuing Monday into a rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs that left a 51-year-old man dead. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash on Dillon and Long Canyon roads, according to Officer David Torres from the California Highway Patrol. Torres said a man driving a...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
daytrippen.com

Falkner Winery Temecula Day Trip

Founded in 2000, Falkner Winery is built on the peak of a 1,500-foot hill and offers visitors striking views of the Temecula Valley from its pastoral front porch and rolling grassy lawn. The wood-sided, vine-covered building houses a different tasting room with wooden beams, a long tasting counter, and a...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants

A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
CANYON LAKE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car

Court filings obtained by News Channel 3 reveal new information on what investigators say happened before and after two people were found dead in Coachella on Sunday. David Torres-Cerda, 22, is due in an Indio courtroom on Friday afternoon. He was apprehended in Colma, in the San Francisco Bay area Monday. News Channel 3 has The post Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Two arrests made in early Sunday incident that reportedly led to death of man at shopping center

Two men are behind bars today for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs early Sunday morning. Police said Monday that both men were arrested Sunday evening. One of them, who is 20, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The other, who is 21, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held without bail in the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade

If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday

A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas

Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges today. Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were charged with two felony counts, one each of murder and attempted robbery, according to court The post Pair accused of killing Cathedral City store owner during robbery re-enter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
