La Quinta needs short-term vacation rentals to avoid a repeat of the 2008 crash

My name is Chantel and I am an original homeowner in PGA West La Quinta. I want to bring readers back to what happened in 2008 when the market crashed. My home is on the golf course and after the crash, there were less than eight homes that had the lights on when my family was at our beautiful home. The town was a shadow of what it is today and the community felt abandoned. Our family was barely able to keep our home after 2008.

I have been in the real estate mortgage business since 1992 and I beg the people of La Quinta to look at current inflation, the current recession, rising interest rates, and what is happening with the lack of home sales currently.

If you take the revenue away from short-term rentals, along with what is happening in the economy, La Quinta will see the 2008 home values crash again. I know we have another tough time ahead and we need to rely on STVR income in our city to keep us afloat. Protect our city and vote no on Measure A or I fear we all will regret it for a very, very long time.

Chantel Foti, La Quinta

My kids received Pell Grants: I shouldn't be paying for other students' loans

Please tell me what I’m missing.

My two daughters qualified for college Pell Grants in the late '90s. I just heard the president again say, “Pell grant recipients qualify for $20,000 forgiveness,” $10,000 more than non-Pell grant recipients.

The Pell Grant was not a loan, but a grant (qualified gift) and no repayment was needed. I and my daughters worked responsibly to pay off their student loans. I don’t want to pay off someone else’s loan too, especially one who’s already been the recipient of a government-qualified gift as we were.

Isn’t that Pell Grant double-dipping?

John Romano, Indio