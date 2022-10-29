Only a couple weeks left in the college football regular season. Several teams have bye weeks this week, but there's still plenty of interesting matchups happening across the state of Indiana. A big MSFA game features an Interstate-69 meetup between Taylor and St. Francis. Make sure to keep it here all afternoon to see all the FBS, FCS, Division II, III, and NAIA football scores across the Hoosier state.

Indiana college football scores for October 29

Butler 56, Morehead State 20

DePauw 58, Kenyon 35

Franklin 24, Manchester 6

Hanover 62, Anderson 3

North Dakota State 49, Indiana State 7

Indiana Wesleyan 22, Siena Heights 6

Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

Rose-Hulman 76, Defiance 35

St. Francis 44, Taylor 6

UIndy 42, Missouri S&T 16

Dayton 31, Valparaiso 24

Wabash 59, Hiram 23

Indiana college football roundup: Week 8 scores from across the state

Week 10 schedule for the state of Indiana

Anderson at Bluffton, November 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Ball State at Kent State, November 1 at 7 p.m. (TV: ESPNU)

Butler at San Diego, November 5 at 4 p.m.

DePauw vs. Oberlin, November 5 at 1 p.m.

Franklin vs. Mt. St. Joseph, November 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Penn State, November 5 (Time TBA)

Indiana State vs. North Dakota, November 5 at 1 p.m. (TV: ESPN+)

Manchester at Defiance, November 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Marian vs. Siena Heights, November 5 at 1:05 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. (TV: NBC)

Purdue vs. Iowa, November 5 (Time TBA)

Rose-Hulman at Hanover , November 5 at 2 p.m.

St. Francis at Lawrence Tech, November 5 at Noon

Taylor at Indiana Wesleyan , November 5 at Noon (TV: ESPN3)

Trine vs. Hope, November 5 at 1 p.m.

UIndy at William Jewell, November 5 at 2 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. St. Thomas, November 5 at 1 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

Wabash vs. Kenyon, November 5 at 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana college football roundup: Week 9 scores from around the state