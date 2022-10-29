Your views: Alzheimer’s patients' caregivers deserve more

I lost my mother, stepfather, and three grandparents to Alzheimer’s, an awful disease. I had to quit my job in order to take care of my mother. It was a challenge to keep up with bills and make ends meet. The emotional impact on my family was even harder.

Across California, more than 1.6 million Californians provide unpaid care for a person living with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia, and that number is projected to double in the next 20 years. Alzheimer's takes a devastating toll on caregivers -- emotionally, physically and financially.

Prioritizing those with Alzheimer’s and dementia -- and their caregivers -- needs to be a priority for every Congressional candidate running for office. I am asking candidates across the state to talk about their plans to address this public health crisis and commit to joining the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission.

Sen. Allex Padilla, Mark Meuser, Adam Gray and John Duarte, please prioritize Alzheimer's and dementia if you are elected to represent me in Congress. Millions of people are counting on you.

Terri Simmons, Lathrop

You can’t stop aging but you can stay healthy

September was Healthy Aging Month – while it’s no secret that with time comes wisdom, it’s also important to celebrate all of the ways to promote the inevitable. By 2040, nearly one in every five Americans will be over the age of 65, nearly double today’s estimates.

Ensuring longevity and healthy aging is essential to how we go about our days. Getting older also puts us more at risk of weaker immune systems, weight gain, high blood pressure, and lack of mobility. Exercise has been shown to lower the risk of falling and fall-related injuries by strengthening gait and balance. While falling is common, it can develop a fear of falling amongst seniors which can contribute to limited activity down the road.

One of the best preventative measures is to stay active. Activities such as Tai Chi, walking groups, or yoga can help improve both our hearts and our minds every year. Across California, there are fitness centers that offer several senior fitness programs for people over the age of 50. Our Valley Fitness centers in Stockton and across the Central Valley provide free health and movement assessments to those who are looking to understand more about their health.

As we age, we should start thinking about ways to be more proactive with our health, before chronic health problems run the risk of devastating our lives. Staying active in our lives and in our homes can help maintain mobility and confidence as we get older.

Christopher Montoya, Stockton

Administration breaking immigration laws

Looking at the administration’s polices I am wondering why some of these government officials are not going to jail or prison.

They are violating our immigration laws, cutting down our oil supply to a dribble and telling Americans to cut back on electricity, gasoline, water and even

begging countries around the world to sell us their dirty oil.

Many of these countries that produce oil such as Saudi Arabia and others

are apparently turning their backs on us. How damaging is this?

Now our current government is currently hiring 8,700 or more IRS agents

to make sure we Americans are not tax criminals.

The great need for hundreds of more border patrol agents to protect our country is far more important because those sneaking across our border will not be paying any taxes. Instead, our open border policy will likely bring in many diseases that we have

conquered, criminals, killer gangs and deadly drugs.

America has now become a country over run with thousands of illegal people breaking America's border laws. Our country currently does not have enough food, water, electricity gasoline, housing, medical facilities or schools necessary to take care of our own growing population.

America has become a very dangerous and less prosperous country because our government is giving a free pass to those who are breaking our immigration laws. America has always welcomed legal immigrants. Sadly, our administration is looking the other way regarding our immigration laws in the hope of obtaining votes for political gain and future power.

Betty K. Thomas, Stockton