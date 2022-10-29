After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO