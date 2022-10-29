Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Queensbury, New York Tree Will Light Up Rockefeller Center This Holiday Season
Lake George is a top destination for many Hudson Valley families year-round. You might have passed the future Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in your recent travels and didn't even know it. LIVE! From NY It's The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022. Rockefeller Center announced on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1st,...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
New Yorkers turn out for Village Halloween Parade, Trick-or-Streets
Ghosts and ghouls ran amok in New York City with many participating in the Village Halloween Parade and the new Trick-or-Streets program on Monday night.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Queens woman preserves—and lives in—NYC's oldest private home
Marion Duckworth Smith has lived in the original Rikers farmhouse in East Elmhurst, Queens, for 40 years. It’s right across the street from the entrance to the jail that bears its name.
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
Apartment Therapy
The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night
Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
How To Purchase 10 Trips On AirTrain in New York For Only $25.00: A Step-By-Step Guide
When the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey increased the rate of using the AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from $7.75 to $8.00 back in January of 2022, that meant that another 25 cents would come out of your pocket or purse every time you used it between the airport itself and two stations: Howard Beach and Jamaica…
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
NYC Department of Sanitation unveils newest Trucks of Art series
New York City's garbage trucks got a colorful makeover with help from some young artists.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Thrillist
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon
After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
TSA: New York Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Airport
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to bring a loaded gun onto his flight. On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed TSA officers prevented an Orange County, New York man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport. TSA:...
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Loaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
No, you can’t cut the line in front of me at the supermarket (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – I like to think I’m somewhat of a nice guy. I hold the door open for people. I let drivers in oncoming traffic make left turns in front of me. I’m kind to animals. But there are limits. And I reach mine when...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
