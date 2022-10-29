$518,000 stolen in August break-in at Ventura County Fair; many questions still unanswered

Two months after an early morning break-in at the Ventura County Fair, much remains unanswered about the crime, but records show $518,000 in cash was stolen and the loss isn't covered by insurance.

The theft at the administrative offices of the Ventura fairgrounds on Aug. 10 brought a short delay in the daily opening of the fair and sparked rumors about the amount of money stolen. Fair officials offered no comment and California Highway Patrol officials said only an "undisclosed amount of cash" was stolen.

The highway patrol continues to provide few details about the incident, saying disclosure could compromise an ongoing investigation with active but undisclosed leads.

Minutes recorded from a September meeting of the Ventura County Fairgrounds board answer a few questions, including the amount stolen and the presence of liability insurance that a state official said doesn't cover stolen funds.

Unless the money is recovered, it will be lost, said Stacy Rianda, fairgrounds CEO who started her duties in July.

"It's been quite a while so I don’t suspect we’re going to get much or any of it back," she said in an interview Wednesday.

The $518,000 came from gate receipts as well as money from fair parking and the carnival, Rianda said. During the fair, the money is prepared for deposit each night and then picked up by an armored car in the morning before gates open.

About 270,000 people attended the 12-day fair. Admissions have been handled for decades by a contracted company, IMS Management Services Corp. of Culver City. David Lowenstein, a company official, said he has no information on the theft.

"I don't know what happened," he said Friday. "The police are investigating it."

Security cameras are positioned at the fair offices and there is video from the break-in, Rianda said, declining to offer details of recordings. California Highway Patrol Lt. Sergio Perez said the tape is being reviewed as part of an ongoing and active investigation.

Perez declined to answer questions about investigation details including whether suspects have been identified and if any weapons were used in theft. In a message relayed to Perez, the investigative unit said it could not provide a crime report because it "details elements (of) the ongoing investigation."

Rianda said fair officials have been told not to discuss details of the crime.

"It’s an ongoing investigation, and we don’t want to jeopardize any part of it by talking about it," she said.

The theft emerged in a discussion of site security needs in a September meeting of the Fairgrounds Board of Directors. According to the minutes, three board members said they didn't know about the theft and were told little could be discussed publicly.

"We’ve been advised by our people in Sacramento that everything is still under investigation," Board President Leah Lacayo said in a phone interview. "You know almost as much as I know, which is not much."

Mike Bradbury, longtime board director and former county district attorney, said he was unhappy board members were not immediately told of the incident. According to the September meeting minutes, directors were told former CEO Barbara Quaid dealt with law enforcement at the time of the theft. Quaid announced her retirement from the fairgrounds two years ago but continued to work part-time. She stepped down after the fair.

Bradbury called the theft "disconcerting." He said he was looking for answers about "how we could be in a situation where ($518,000) is available for theft."

The break-in was discussed privately with board directors in a closed session Tuesday, Rianda said. She wouldn't comment on the discussion but said a fact-finding mission on the crime is underway to help determine possible legal options including litigation.

Other break-ins have happened at the fairgrounds, usually during lulls when there are no events scheduled. Rianda said efforts have begun to beef up security.

"There’s just a lot of access from all different sides. I want to tighten that up," she said, noting the fairgrounds site is sandwiched by railroad tracks, the beach and the river bottom. "There’s homeless people all around us and they have bolt cutters and they cut through our fence."

A government agency conducted a security assessment of the fairgrounds, Rianda said. She told directors she is waiting for the written report. Alarm systems have been discussed too.

The August fair was the first in three years because of the COVID pandemic. The 12-day event attracted about 270,486 visitors, down from the nearly 303,000 at the last fair. But revenues rose from $1.9 million in 2019 to this year's $2.6 million, driven by rising ticket and parking prices, according to reports given at the fair's close.

The stolen $518,000 hurts in the wake of a pandemic that drained resources for fairgrounds everywhere. But Rianda said the fair has rebounded from the lockdown. Directors were told Tuesday the fairgrounds has about $3.6 million in its checking account.

"We're doing just fine," she said.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: $518,000 stolen in August break-in at Ventura County Fair; many questions still unanswered