ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

$518,000 stolen in August break-in at Ventura County Fair; many questions still unanswered

By Tom Kisken, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2u2A_0irGPdBm00

Two months after an early morning break-in at the Ventura County Fair, much remains unanswered about the crime, but records show $518,000 in cash was stolen and the loss isn't covered by insurance.

The theft at the administrative offices of the Ventura fairgrounds on Aug. 10 brought a short delay in the daily opening of the fair and sparked rumors about the amount of money stolen. Fair officials offered no comment and California Highway Patrol officials said only an "undisclosed amount of cash" was stolen.

The highway patrol continues to provide few details about the incident, saying disclosure could compromise an ongoing investigation with active but undisclosed leads.

Minutes recorded from a September meeting of the Ventura County Fairgrounds board answer a few questions, including the amount stolen and the presence of liability insurance that a state official said doesn't cover stolen funds.

Unless the money is recovered, it will be lost, said Stacy Rianda, fairgrounds CEO who started her duties in July.

"It's been quite a while so I don’t suspect we’re going to get much or any of it back," she said in an interview Wednesday.

The $518,000 came from gate receipts as well as money from fair parking and the carnival, Rianda said. During the fair, the money is prepared for deposit each night and then picked up by an armored car in the morning before gates open.

About 270,000 people attended the 12-day fair. Admissions have been handled for decades by a contracted company, IMS Management Services Corp. of Culver City. David Lowenstein, a company official, said he has no information on the theft.

"I don't know what happened," he said Friday. "The police are investigating it."

Security cameras are positioned at the fair offices and there is video from the break-in, Rianda said, declining to offer details of recordings. California Highway Patrol Lt. Sergio Perez said the tape is being reviewed as part of an ongoing and active investigation.

Catch up: Officer accidentally shoots himself outside of Ventura County Fairgrounds gun show

Perez declined to answer questions about investigation details including whether suspects have been identified and if any weapons were used in theft. In a message relayed to Perez, the investigative unit said it could not provide a crime report because it "details elements (of) the ongoing investigation."

Rianda said fair officials have been told not to discuss details of the crime.

"It’s an ongoing investigation, and we don’t want to jeopardize any part of it by talking about it," she said.

The theft emerged in a discussion of site security needs in a September meeting of the Fairgrounds Board of Directors. According to the minutes, three board members said they didn't know about the theft and were told little could be discussed publicly.

"We’ve been advised by our people in Sacramento that everything is still under investigation," Board President Leah Lacayo said in a phone interview. "You know almost as much as I know, which is not much."

Mike Bradbury, longtime board director and former county district attorney, said he was unhappy board members were not immediately told of the incident. According to the September meeting minutes, directors were told former CEO Barbara Quaid dealt with law enforcement at the time of the theft. Quaid announced her retirement from the fairgrounds two years ago but continued to work part-time. She stepped down after the fair.

Bradbury called the theft "disconcerting." He said he was looking for answers about "how we could be in a situation where ($518,000) is available for theft."

The break-in was discussed privately with board directors in a closed session Tuesday, Rianda said. She wouldn't comment on the discussion but said a fact-finding mission on the crime is underway to help determine possible legal options including litigation.

Other break-ins have happened at the fairgrounds, usually during lulls when there are no events scheduled. Rianda said efforts have begun to beef up security.

"There’s just a lot of access from all different sides. I want to tighten that up," she said, noting the fairgrounds site is sandwiched by railroad tracks, the beach and the river bottom. "There’s homeless people all around us and they have bolt cutters and they cut through our fence."

ICYMI: First Ventura County Fair in 3 years brings 270,486 visitors, increased revenues

A government agency conducted a security assessment of the fairgrounds, Rianda said. She told directors she is waiting for the written report. Alarm systems have been discussed too.

The August fair was the first in three years because of the COVID pandemic. The 12-day event attracted about 270,486 visitors, down from the nearly 303,000 at the last fair. But revenues rose from $1.9 million in 2019 to this year's $2.6 million, driven by rising ticket and parking prices, according to reports given at the fair's close.

The stolen $518,000 hurts in the wake of a pandemic that drained resources for fairgrounds everywhere. But Rianda said the fair has rebounded from the lockdown. Directors were told Tuesday the fairgrounds has about $3.6 million in its checking account.

"We're doing just fine," she said.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe here .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: $518,000 stolen in August break-in at Ventura County Fair; many questions still unanswered

Comments / 28

Leslye Mahoney
3d ago

interesting how she points to homeless this is an inside job and maybe even she knows more or the one that we'll suddenly retired after the fair hmmm thatcwould make someone q great nest egg. This is someone with knowledge of when that money gets put together for deposit and when.

Reply
9
AP_001742.8af4494f58814b418c2844cd2ac2706c.1418
3d ago

The reason they don’t give out details, is so criminals will not know how lucrative a theft could be. This article is irresponsible.

Reply(1)
6
The Duderino
3d ago

This is a white wash! Total BS very convenient! Inside job! Ventura pockets this money! Same old story corruption at its finest!

Reply
5
Related
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gunman sought in shooting outside Santa Clarita bar

One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m. Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday

Goleta man charged with leaving death threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent pleads not guilty in a Ventura County Superior Court Monday. The post Goleta man pleads not guilty to making death threats to Conejo Valley Unified School District Superintendent in court Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse

The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
CAMARILLO, CA
KTLA

238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility

Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Post Release Offender Arrested for Possession of a Firearm | 10/27/22

SUBJECT: Post Release Offender Arrested for Possession of a Firearm. SUSPECTS: Pedro Garcia, 27-year-old Oxnard resident. On October 27th, at approximately 5:46 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 blk. of West 7th St. Officers contacted the driver Garcia and a records check was conducted. Garcia was found to be on Post Release Offender Supervision, PROS, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics.
onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Fully-Engulfed Box Tuck | Ventura

10.31.2021 | 4:21 AM | VENTURA – Ventura City Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 1891 Goodyear Ave. When units arrived on scene, the found a box truck fully-engulfed to the front of the business. The fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes. A...
VENTURA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County

A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy