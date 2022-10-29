Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Shooting suspect denied lower bond as victim still hospitalized weeks later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her dog was denied a lower bond as the victim in the case is still hospitalized more than a month after she was shot at her home on Charleston's West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston appeared...
q95fm.net
West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
WSAZ
Man faces DUI charges in crash that injured motorcyclists
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces DUI causing bodily injury charges after a crash Thursday on Interstate 64 in South Charleston that seriously injured two people riding a motorcycle, Kanawha County court records show. Logan Tighe, 28, was arrested after the crash, which was reported around 12:15 p.m.,...
WSAZ
Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
WSAZ
Man faces kidnapping charges after woman knocked out, abducted near gas station
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces kidnapping charges after a woman was abducted near a gas station, taken several blocks away and tied up inside a building in the city’s West End, Cabell County court records show. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, was arrested about two hours...
WSAZ
Rear-end crash involving TTA bus sends van down embankment
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a rear-end crash involving a van and a TTA bus. The accident happened Friday just before 9 a.m. at 5222 US Route 60. According to the Barboursville Police Department, the TTA bus driver was...
WSAZ
Silver Alert issued for missing man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a man with health issues who’s missing from Rand, according to Metro 911 in Kanawha County. The agency reports that Mark Coles, 68, has a heart condition. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Coles’ family...
WSAZ
‘The system works’ | Deputies say GPS monitoring technology stopped strangulation suspect from harming victim
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after breaking his home confinement agreement and going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested Sunday after a home confinement deputy had been notified he left a Huntington rehab clinic while wearing his ankle monitor.
WSAZ
Home confinement inmate arrested at scene of alleged crime
WSAZ
Sentencing set for convicted murderer
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A sentencing date has been set for a man convicted of shooting a neighbor to death early last year in Fayette County. Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, West Virginia, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Metro News
Jury visits scene of Beckley murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
WTRF
West Virginia man killed in fiery truck crash on I-77
BELLE, W.Va. — On Tuesday, November 1, Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle, WV was killed in a fiery, fatal crash in Kanawha County. Hailey exited the I-77 at mile marker 96. The Ford pick up truck he was driving struck the metal divider causing the truck to overturn on its driver’s side and come to rest against the guardrail.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
WSAZ
Pickup truck driver arrested after crash involving motorcycle
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of I-64 E in South Charleston. The crash happened Thursday around 12:15 p.m. just past the Kanawha Turnpike entrance ramp. Traffic is down to one lane. The fast lane is open. According to South Charleston...
wfxrtv.com
High school student killed on I64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday,...
WSAZ
US Marshals arrest fugitive accused of child molestation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges of sexual battery and child molestation was arrested in Mingo County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten, of Delbarton, W.Va.
WSAZ
Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
