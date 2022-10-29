ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Dan Mullen picks week nine games, including Auburn vs. Arkansas

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Former Mississippi State and Florida head football coach Dan Mullen has enjoyed his season away from football by spending his Saturdays as an analyst for ESPN.

As part of his new gig, he takes time to pick the winners of several games on the respective week’s slate. This week, he has predicted the winners of eight games, including Auburn’s game with Arkansas.

Mullen has selected several games featuring ranked teams to forecast this week, with the lone exception being Auburn vs. Arkansas. Going against the grain, Mullen has chosen Auburn to win the game on Saturday.

The game is seen to be a toss-up, as ESPN Football Power Index has given Auburn a 56.3% chance to earn the home win while BetMGM is favoring Arkansas by 3.5 points.

Here is a look at the remaining seven games that Mullen has picked for week nine’s action.

