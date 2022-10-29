Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Nebraska Drops Charity Exhibition at Colorado
The final tune-up for Nebraska men’s basketball gave Fred Hoiberg exactly what he wanted for his team. The Huskers had to face adversity, falling behind 10-0 to start the game and were down as much as 17 in the first half, but never let the game get out of hand in the 72-61 loss at Colorado.
klin.com
Women’s Basketball: Nebraska Hosts Washburn for Exhibition Today
The lone exhibition game for Nebraska women’s basketball is this afternoon. The Huskers host Washburn at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU is preseason ranked No. 22 in both Associated Press and USA Today/WBCA Top 25 preseason rankings. Nebraska is led by 2022 All-Big Ten selections Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley, along with three-year captain and two-time honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice Isabelle Bourne.
klin.com
Lincoln 8th-Best City For Veterans
Personal finance website WalletHub released its 2022 report for the best and worst cities in American for military veterans. The report compares 100 of the United States’ largest cities across 20 key metrics such as housing affordability and the availability of VA health facilities. The report ranks Lincoln as...
klin.com
LPS Teachers Credited With Lessening COVID Impact
Word on how the pandemic affected students continues to come out, and what is becoming clearer is that COVID-19’s effect on Lincoln hasn’t been as bad as it could have been. In fact, fall assessments are showing that Lincoln students progressed at a better pace than their peers around the nation.
klin.com
City Seeks 50 Winter Snowplow Operators
The city of Lincoln is looking for up to 50 seasonal employees to operate the capital’s brand new super combo trucks to plow snow and ice from streets this winter. Liz Elliot, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, shared details for the plan to hire the new “snow fighters.”
klin.com
Board of Commissioners Honors Oct. 23 Fire Responders
The Lancaster Board of Commissioners gathered on the morning of Nov. 1 and recognized first responders and everyday citizens who responded to oct. 23’s fires. Those on the board made statements expressing their gratitude. “We are fortunate enough to live in this great country, in this great county, and...
klin.com
LPD Says Speed, Alcohol Contributed To Crash That Killed Six
Lincoln Police have released results of an October 2nd crash at 56th and Randolph that killed six people. Investigators say 26 year old Jonathan Kurth was intoxicated when the vehicle he was driving went off the road at 2:15 in the morning and struck a tree. Police say toxicology tests...
klin.com
LPD Says Man Robbed Same Store Twice Monday Night
Lincoln Police have arrested a man they say twice broke into the Good 2 Go convenience store near 27th and Cornhusker. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the first break-in was just after 11:00 Monday night. “Arriving officers found an unknown individual had utilized a brick to shatter the front glass door...
klin.com
Over 30,000 Early Ballots Returned in Lancaster County
Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterms is underway, and Lancaster County has already received back a large number of ballots. Election Commissioner Dave Shively tells KLIN News that of the almost-49,000 ballots sent out, about 66 percent (over 32,000) have been returned. This is an impressive number eight days...
klin.com
Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Lincoln Crash
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash that critically injured the driver near 14th and Superior early Sunday morning. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says it happened around 1:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on 14th street at a high rate...
klin.com
Part of N 27th St Closed for Water Main Repair
The northbound lanes of North 27th St. between Dan Avenue and Superior Street have closed for an emergency water main repair. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen, but Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hopes to have one lane open by the late afternoon. Both...
klin.com
Health Department Reports Significant Increase in RSV Cases
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is continuing to see a significant increase of RSV, which includes outbreaks in at least 13 local childcare facilities. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
klin.com
LES Issues Scam Alert
Lincoln Electric System has received multiple reports from customers of an increase in scams within the LES service area. The organization says customers should be alert and aware of what the scammers are trying to do. According to LES, scammers threaten to disconnect power unless customers make an immediate payment...
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After Hit & Run In Stolen SUV
Lincoln Police say there were 11 vehicles stolen over the weekend and one of them was involved in a hit and run at 11th and O Street around 8:15 Sunday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says the Hyundai Tuscon had been stolen from the area of 18th and A Streets after the owner had left the key fob inside it. “As officers were investigating this crash, the Lancaster County Sheriff Office was sent to 27th and Arbor Road on a single vehicle crash,” Kocian says. “Deputies arrived and found the vehicle involved was the same vehicle involved in the 11th and O Street hit and run.”
Comments / 0