Karen Mack Straitiff, 74, of The Villages, Fl, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Karen was born on April 17, 1948 in Traverse City, Michigan to loving parents Gerald and Leona Mack. She spent her childhood on Boughey Hill where she had many fond memories with family and friends. She attended and graduated from Traverse City Central High school. During her senior year, she met her future husband Robert “Bob” Straitiff while camping at the Traverse City State Park. After high school, Karen attended Ferris State University where she received an Associate Degree in Cosmetology and became a successful hairstylist throughout her early 20’s. In 1975 she left all that behind to build their dream of owning a retail women’s clothing store, called Hilary’s, named after her husband’s middle name. Through the years they also opened a children’s clothing store and a women’s shoe store, all located in Cherryland Mall. In 1987, Karen and “Bob” decided to team up again and pursue a new venture in real estate sales.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO