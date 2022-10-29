Read full article on original website
Walton Allen Armour
Walton Allen Armour, 83, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Alliance, Ohio, passed away and went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility. He was born on July 21, 1939 in Warren, Ohio to Walton O’Rell...
Phyllis K. Mathews
Phyllis K. (Pierce) Mathews of The Villages, Florida passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior, October 28, 2022. She was 80 years old. Born at home, in New Kensington, PA., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Aftanas) Pierce. She was a Christian and of the Presbyterian faith. A strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with family were the two things most important to her in life.
David Anthony Siedlecki
David Anthony Siedlecki, 44, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born November 2, 1977 in Chicago, IL to William Russell Siedlecki, I and Anita Rose Greenwell. David played saxophone in Highschool and upon graduation immediately joined the USMC. David served his country in the USMC...
Hudson Lee Cross
Hudson Lee Cross, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of the late Margaret Cross who preceded him on February 19, 2003. Lee was born in Plant City, Florida, a son of the late Vernon and Ruth...
James Keith
James “Jim” Keith passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida on October 10, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. He was 80. Born in Akron in 1942, he attended grade school at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s and graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School before earning a B.S. in Business Administration in 1965 from the University of Akron, where he was a member of the Lone Star (Pi Kappa Epsilon) fraternity and President of the Inter-Fraternity Council.
Joyce S. Westbrook
Joyce S. Westbrook of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on 28 October 2022 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Joyce was born on 19 July 1940 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Leo and Viola Page Sullivan. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1962 and moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency. She married Lawrence Westbrook in 1966 and they had one daughter, Patricia. Joyce was blessed to live in Germany twice and enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She held other jobs in banking and real estate but always loved being a wife and mother first and foremost.
Maureen A. Love
In memory of Maureen A. Love, of Oxford, Florida. She passed away October 25, 2022, age 79, with her devoted husband Paul H. Love by her side. She was born September 29, 1943 in Camillus, New York to Lawrence A. Halloran and Dorothy M. Halloran. Maureen has two older sisters,...
Karen Mack Straitiff
Karen Mack Straitiff, 74, of The Villages, Fl, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Karen was born on April 17, 1948 in Traverse City, Michigan to loving parents Gerald and Leona Mack. She spent her childhood on Boughey Hill where she had many fond memories with family and friends. She attended and graduated from Traverse City Central High school. During her senior year, she met her future husband Robert “Bob” Straitiff while camping at the Traverse City State Park. After high school, Karen attended Ferris State University where she received an Associate Degree in Cosmetology and became a successful hairstylist throughout her early 20’s. In 1975 she left all that behind to build their dream of owning a retail women’s clothing store, called Hilary’s, named after her husband’s middle name. Through the years they also opened a children’s clothing store and a women’s shoe store, all located in Cherryland Mall. In 1987, Karen and “Bob” decided to team up again and pursue a new venture in real estate sales.
Christopher Louis Krabbe
Christopher Louis Krabbe born October 19th, 1945 died on October 21, 2022 at the age of 77 surrounded by his family and friends. Chris is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Joseph, sister Joan and brother Mark. Chris is survived by his loving wife Nancy, son Christopher (Angela), son Michael (Melissa), grandchildren Emma, Jakob, Brittany, Brianne, and Gianna. Great grandchildren Alexa, Reid, Aubrey and Anthony. Chris is also survived by his brothers Joe (Sandra), George (Donna), Larry (Sandy), Giles (Carol), and sister-in-law Joan.
Car club teams with Dairy Queen to boost Kids, Cops & Christmas program
The Villages Classic Car Club teamed up this past weekend with the Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford to hold a car show to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program. The car club is one of The Villages clubs which has strongly supported this program which...
Oxford Place will offer family living at location near The Villages
A new rental community to be known as Oxford Place is touting its proximity to The Villages. The rental community of duplex and single family units as well as an amenity center and a swimming pool will be constructed on 17.985 acres on the west side of U.S. 301 about a half a mile south of East County Road 466.
Wildwood to build on rich railroad history in downtown revitalization
Wildwood’s rich railroad heritage will be a theme of a nearly $8-million downtown renovation plan presented Monday to the City Commission. The project will include a 126-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of commercial space in an area called the Railyard. City officials also plan to develop a...
Donna McCormick
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Donna (Arture) McCormick, 76, on 24 October 2022. Donna was a beloved wife to Barry McCormick, daughter of Dr. William and Ethel Arture, sister to William & David Arture, and Jack Lennon, all who preceded her in death. A small...
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
Driver with suspended license arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver with a suspended license was arrested on the Historic Side of The Villages. Raymond Armand Dionne, 55, of Summerfield, was driving a gray 2005 Dodge Magnum station wagon at 9:47 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Boone Gate.
Beautiful Clouds Over Lake Sumter
Check out these beautiful clouds hovering over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Jan Klein for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections
A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.
Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development
A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages. Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square
The Villages doesn’t own the public street and there are other people that live here in Sumter County and we might not have a lot of money, but we do pay our taxes just as you guys do so we should be able to enjoy the same as you.
