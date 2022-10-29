Read full article on original website
3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha
A paranormal podcast duo dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, discuss strange occurrences in Neenah, Menasha and the Fox Valley.
Mishicot High School presents: ‘Mamma Mia!’
(WFRV) – It’s a classic musical that will have you singing and dancing along in your seat and you can see it live at Mishicot High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of ‘Mamma Mia!’. Details:. Date:November 4th, 5th, 2022 November 6th (@...
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 Performing Arts Series lineup
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is looking forward to a fifth season of music, theatre and more. The PAC announced 14 shows Monday -- four of those with performances before the new year -- as part of its Performing Arts Series. The schedule includes acts that range...
Gerds/Review: ‘Mahler 5!’ + more in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra concerts have multiple personalities, and so it was again Saturday night. The program carried the title of “Mahler 5!” because the major work – at least longest at more than an hour – was the “Fifth Symphony” of Gustav Mahler.
Probing Bertolt Brecht play set in De Pere
DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6;...
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Wisconsin Pumpkin lovers carve over 200 pumpkins for Halloween
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Pumpkin Time at the Miller’s is known as a Waupaca tradition. Pumpkin patch viewers say seeing the pumpkins prepares them to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. “I love Halloween and I think this is a great way for families to come together and...
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
Green Bay YMCA’s celebrate newly renovated Fitness & Wellness Centers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA’s east and west side locations celebrated the grand openings of its newly renovated Wellness Centers on Tuesday. The renovations have been in the works for the past two months for the Fitness and Wellness Centers at both locations.
Donate your agriculture-themed ornament to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
(WFRV) – If you are already thinking Christmas, you can use your skills to help decorate. Abigail from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their gift giving guide, a look at some unique gifts from their farm house store, plus how you can answer their call for ornaments. They are asking the community to create agriculture-themed ornaments to help decorate their Christmas tree.
‘Spooktacular’ display at Fond du Lac home benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Halloween display made at one person’s home is spooky for a good cause. Tina Myers for Fond du Lac has just about everything you can imagine to draw in the crowds this Halloween, but the skeletons are the main attraction. Myers tells...
Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
Shop and support local women at the 48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes next weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women. Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes. Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.
Community Clothes Closet needs your help with upcoming ‘PajamaRama’ event
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the colder months, there’s a desperate need in northeast Wisconsin. And it’s not just warm clothes. The Community Clothes Closet needs your help for little ones. “We are in need of pillows, new standard size pillows, pillowcases, and also...
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
‘Nature can be here today, but may not be tomorrow’: A dozen monarchs being sent from Appleton to Texas
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is doing all that he can to help boost the monarch butterfly population in northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 caught up with Jack Voight in Appleton where a dozen monarch butterflies were being prepped and carefully sent to Texas. “The idea is that nature...
Portage Co. EMS Association honors members
The Portage County EMS Association bestowed three years’ worth of honorariums on its members during its 2022 annual banquet. The association hasn’t held its banquet since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by Malayna Polum from the Dewey Fire Department. According to EMS Association President Doug Curwen, Polum’s fundraising efforts yielded a lot of fruit, with raffle basket donations from several area businesses.
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
