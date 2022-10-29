ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mishicot High School presents: ‘Mamma Mia!’

(WFRV) – It’s a classic musical that will have you singing and dancing along in your seat and you can see it live at Mishicot High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of ‘Mamma Mia!’. Details:. Date:November 4th, 5th, 2022 November 6th (@...
MISHICOT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: ‘Mahler 5!’ + more in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra concerts have multiple personalities, and so it was again Saturday night. The program carried the title of “Mahler 5!” because the major work – at least longest at more than an hour – was the “Fifth Symphony” of Gustav Mahler.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Probing Bertolt Brecht play set in De Pere

DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6;...
DE PERE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Pumpkin lovers carve over 200 pumpkins for Halloween

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Pumpkin Time at the Miller’s is known as a Waupaca tradition. Pumpkin patch viewers say seeing the pumpkins prepares them to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. “I love Halloween and I think this is a great way for families to come together and...
WAUPACA, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

(WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Donate your agriculture-themed ornament to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center

(WFRV) – If you are already thinking Christmas, you can use your skills to help decorate. Abigail from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their gift giving guide, a look at some unique gifts from their farm house store, plus how you can answer their call for ornaments. They are asking the community to create agriculture-themed ornaments to help decorate their Christmas tree.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop and support local women at the 48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes next weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women. Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes. Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving

PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
PULASKI, WI
spmetrowire.com

Portage Co. EMS Association honors members

The Portage County EMS Association bestowed three years’ worth of honorariums on its members during its 2022 annual banquet. The association hasn’t held its banquet since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by Malayna Polum from the Dewey Fire Department. According to EMS Association President Doug Curwen, Polum’s fundraising efforts yielded a lot of fruit, with raffle basket donations from several area businesses.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
HILBERT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy