Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 Loaded instant game

105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning Bounce November 14-18 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Oct. 29, 2022

The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night was worth more than $825 million. The winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 29, 2022, are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 3X. The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
WARREN, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan adds 11,651 COVID cases, 156 new deaths

Michigan health officials identified 11,651 new COVID-19 cases and 156 new deaths last week, according to the state’s weekly report updated Tuesday, Nov. 1. While case counts are known to be underestimates at this point in the pandemic, the seven-day total continues a downward trend of reported infections. Over the last week, Michigan reported 1,323 confirmed and probable cases per day -- the lowest seven-day average since the early spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States

One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

