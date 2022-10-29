Read full article on original website
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Michigan CVS
LANSING, MI -- For the 5th time in the last two weeks, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Michigan. The latest winning ticket was sold at the CVS Pharmacy located at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 31.
Live Powerball numbers for 10/31/22; jackpot worth $1 billion, 5th billion-dollar jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- For just the 5th time ever a lottery jackpot in the U.S. is worth $1 billion as that’s the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. The current jackpot is also the 2nd largest Powerball jackpot ever the second largest lottery prize of the year.
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 Loaded instant game
105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning Bounce November 14-18 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Oct. 29, 2022
The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night was worth more than $825 million. The winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 29, 2022, are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 3X. The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy...
Multiple $1M Powerball winners sold in Michigan in October, here’s where they were bought
LANSING, MI -- There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner being sold, leading to an incredible $1 billion jackpot for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. As the jackpot continues to grow with each drawing, more and more players have been buying tickets. And even...
2 Michigan Lottery players win $1 million as Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion
No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million. Two tickets matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win a $1 million. Those tickets were purchased at: ...
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Record-breaking Taylor Swift announces huge stadium tour with stop in Michigan
DETROIT - She just became the first music artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have every song in the top 10. Now, Taylor Swift has just announced a huge North American stadium tour which will take her across the U.S. in 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
Michigan adds 11,651 COVID cases, 156 new deaths
Michigan health officials identified 11,651 new COVID-19 cases and 156 new deaths last week, according to the state’s weekly report updated Tuesday, Nov. 1. While case counts are known to be underestimates at this point in the pandemic, the seven-day total continues a downward trend of reported infections. Over the last week, Michigan reported 1,323 confirmed and probable cases per day -- the lowest seven-day average since the early spring.
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States
One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
This ‘ultimate Midwest’ burger topped with cheese curds is a must for foodies
FLINT, MI — Foodies prepare yourselves for the ultimate Midwest sandwich. But really, that’s what it’s called. Well, sort of. Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, also known as The Wandering Michigander, to create the ultimate Midwest sandwich named “The Wandering Michigander Burger.”
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
