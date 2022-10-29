Read full article on original website
This Stock Appearing Corvette Is Hiding A Modern Powertrain
1962 was a special year for the Corvette. America’s sports car’s first generation was just starting to take shape prior to moving into its next generation for the 1963 model year. Although the body was largely carried over from 1961, the year that gave every following generation until...
New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter
Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
Times News
Eastern phoebes: Nature’s tame birds
I was making dinner one night earlier this year and my husband was out on the deck complaining about a mess all over the deck so I poked my head out the door to see what the problem was. There was moss, dirt, twigs and other plant bits all over...
