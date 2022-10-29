Over 40 arts nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County received funding totaling $194,658 from the Asheville Area Arts Council through the Grassroots Arts Program. This year’s grant is made possible by the Grassroots Arts Program of North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and an Arts and Culture Block Grant from Buncombe County Government. The grant provides programmatic and operating support for nonprofit arts organizations in Buncombe County. Grants ranged from $2,500-7,500 dollars depending on the size of the organization. Multicultural programs and organizations located outside of the City of Asheville received special consideration.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO