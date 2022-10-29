Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Board of Education Regular Meeting
Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on November 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
Mountain Xpress
Grassroots Arts Program funds 42 local nonprofits
Over 40 arts nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County received funding totaling $194,658 from the Asheville Area Arts Council through the Grassroots Arts Program. This year’s grant is made possible by the Grassroots Arts Program of North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and an Arts and Culture Block Grant from Buncombe County Government. The grant provides programmatic and operating support for nonprofit arts organizations in Buncombe County. Grants ranged from $2,500-7,500 dollars depending on the size of the organization. Multicultural programs and organizations located outside of the City of Asheville received special consideration.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Berthiaume will offer creative solutions for Asheville
I was invited to a neighborhood meet and greet for Maggie Ullman Berthiaume and decided to attend, and I am so glad I did. Maggie has a combination of intelligence, enthusiasm, caring and experience that is exactly what is needed for a candidate for Asheville City Council. Her past experience...
Mountain Xpress
Upcoming City Council public hearings for Nov. 15
The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – November 15. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions. A. 110 River Hills Road. 1. Resolution approving a land use...
Mountain Xpress
Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway annual meeting, social gathering set for Nov. 9
Press release from Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway:. The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway, Inc. (FOHCG) invites the public to attend our annual meeting and social gathering. What: Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway Annual Meeting and Social Gathering. Where: Cellarest Beer Project 395 Haywood Road, West Asheville. Annual Meeting: 5:30...
Mountain Xpress
Impact Health hires executive director
Laurie Stradley joined Impact Health as executive director Oct. 24. Impact Health is a nonprofit created by Dogwood Health Trust to run the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, a new Medicaid program that addresses the social factors involved in health. It’s the first pilot in the nation to “test and evaluate the impact of providing select evidence-based, nonmedical interventions,” according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
asheville.com
Ground Zero in the Culture War
Written by Tom Fiedler, Asheville Watchdog. For many viewers, the image that Buncombe County school board candidate Kenneth Greg Parks posted on his Facebook page captured the central message of his campaign. In its center is a black, claw-like hand extending from a sleeve made of the familiar rainbow stripes...
Mountain Xpress
WNC Civil War Roundtable presents talk on George Washington Kirk with Michael Hardy, Nov. 14
Press release from Western NC Civil War Roundtable:. The Western NC Civil War Roundtable will continue its 2022 series of programs on Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. with Michael Hardy speaking about George Washington Kirk. The program will take place at the Haywood County Library in Waynesville at 678 S. Haywood St. and is free and open to the public.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Bond issues will save money in long run
We the citizens of Buncombe County need to vote yes for the $30 million bonds to protect our land and the $40 million bonds for stable and safe housing [avl.mx/c2w]. Doing so will save us money in the long run by preventing overdevelopment in the wrong place. Moreover, we will sustain the beauty and livability of our community.
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Symphony virtual chamber orchestra series to be televised statewide
The Asheville Symphony is proud to announce a three-year partnership with PBS North Carolina for a series of broadcasts featuring selections from its 2021 Virtual Concert Series. The concert series was originally produced in Spring of 2021 at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Asheville. The four concerts span four centuries of music, and viewers have several opportunities throughout the month of November to relive these performances through PBS North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
bpr.org
Franklin to study feasibility of converting old Angel Medical Center into senior housing
There is a plan forming for the old Angel Medical Center building in Macon County, after a new hospital opened in Franklin in September. Plans for the old hospital building in downtown Franklin have been up in the air for almost five years. Franklin Town Manager Aime Owens says the...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
