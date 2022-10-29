ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Board of Education Regular Meeting

Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on November 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Grassroots Arts Program funds 42 local nonprofits

Over 40 arts nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County received funding totaling $194,658 from the Asheville Area Arts Council through the Grassroots Arts Program. This year’s grant is made possible by the Grassroots Arts Program of North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and an Arts and Culture Block Grant from Buncombe County Government. The grant provides programmatic and operating support for nonprofit arts organizations in Buncombe County. Grants ranged from $2,500-7,500 dollars depending on the size of the organization. Multicultural programs and organizations located outside of the City of Asheville received special consideration.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Berthiaume will offer creative solutions for Asheville

I was invited to a neighborhood meet and greet for Maggie Ullman Berthiaume and decided to attend, and I am so glad I did. Maggie has a combination of intelligence, enthusiasm, caring and experience that is exactly what is needed for a candidate for Asheville City Council. Her past experience...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Upcoming City Council public hearings for Nov. 15

The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – November 15. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions. A. 110 River Hills Road. 1. Resolution approving a land use...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway annual meeting, social gathering set for Nov. 9

Press release from Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway:. The Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway, Inc. (FOHCG) invites the public to attend our annual meeting and social gathering. What: Friends of Hominy Creek Greenway Annual Meeting and Social Gathering. Where: Cellarest Beer Project 395 Haywood Road, West Asheville. Annual Meeting: 5:30...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Impact Health hires executive director

Laurie Stradley joined Impact Health as executive director Oct. 24. Impact Health is a nonprofit created by Dogwood Health Trust to run the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, a new Medicaid program that addresses the social factors involved in health. It’s the first pilot in the nation to “test and evaluate the impact of providing select evidence-based, nonmedical interventions,” according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
CULLOWHEE, NC
asheville.com

Ground Zero in the Culture War

Written by Tom Fiedler, Asheville Watchdog. For many viewers, the image that Buncombe County school board candidate Kenneth Greg Parks posted on his Facebook page captured the central message of his campaign. In its center is a black, claw-like hand extending from a sleeve made of the familiar rainbow stripes...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC Civil War Roundtable presents talk on George Washington Kirk with Michael Hardy, Nov. 14

Press release from Western NC Civil War Roundtable:. The Western NC Civil War Roundtable will continue its 2022 series of programs on Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. with Michael Hardy speaking about George Washington Kirk. The program will take place at the Haywood County Library in Waynesville at 678 S. Haywood St. and is free and open to the public.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Bond issues will save money in long run

We the citizens of Buncombe County need to vote yes for the $30 million bonds to protect our land and the $40 million bonds for stable and safe housing [avl.mx/c2w]. Doing so will save us money in the long run by preventing overdevelopment in the wrong place. Moreover, we will sustain the beauty and livability of our community.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ashevillemade.com

“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival

Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Symphony virtual chamber orchestra series to be televised statewide

The Asheville Symphony is proud to announce a three-year partnership with PBS North Carolina for a series of broadcasts featuring selections from its 2021 Virtual Concert Series. The concert series was originally produced in Spring of 2021 at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Asheville. The four concerts span four centuries of music, and viewers have several opportunities throughout the month of November to relive these performances through PBS North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy