FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times News
Summit Hill hosts Halloween festivities
The Summit Hill Recreation Commission held its annual Halloween fun event for children in Ludlow Park, Saturday, with a gourd hunt, refreshments, goody bags and prizes. “Gourds and Ghouls” was attended by about four dozen children, said Mayor Jeffrey Szczecina. “It looked like the kids were having a good...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kimberton Whole Foods opens store in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing welcomed a new grocery store Monday morning. Kimberton Whole Foods opened its doors at the intersection of Eighth and Hill avenues. It's the seventh location for the company which began in Chester County. The company's first Berks location opened 15 years ago in Amity Township. Officials...
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Times News
NL parade features colorful, scary floats
Where could you find a circus, a lion and Elvis on Saturday?. It was in the 114th annual Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade, an hour-long march that covered the Main streets of Slatington and Walnutport. In the parade, the Northern Lehigh Youth Athletic Association had a float and marchers, dressed as...
Times News
Heritage Hill hosts Christmas bus trip
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, veterans will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and commemorative medal. Pickup is at 800 Sixth St. in Weatherly.
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival
Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Bountiful Acres
Bountiful Acres has been your local Bucks County all-in-one garden center and landscape service provider since 1955. Add beauty to your home with a huge selection of seasonal plants, patio furniture, grills, garden tools, and everything you need to love your indoor and outdoor spaces. Our team of gardeners and designers are a group of local experts who make your home and garden dreams a reality.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled
It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Golden Agers meet in Lansford
The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on Oct. 24 with 22 members in attendance. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.”. Guest LeLia Conway was given a warm welcome by the group. Everyone was wished a safe and happy Halloween. The group meets...
Times News
Powerball� ticket worth $150K sold in Bethlehem
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northampton County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was three.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022
Nestled on a farm in Berks, arriving at Koziar’s is a little like coming to the North Pole. Millions of Christmas lights welcome visitors from the darkness. The Koziar family has entertained thousands of guests for nearly 75 holiday seasons. What began as a private Christmas display created by William H. Koziar has grown into a major destination– even earning a place as one of the Top 10 Travel Attractions in Pennsylvania by the PA Travel Council. Tour the grounds at your own pace. Paved walkways wind through hundreds of holiday displays, lighted decorations and festive scenes. Two giant outdoor train setups chug through a miniature village and farm scenes. Small buildings along the way house scenes of holiday traditions. Peek through the giant windows to get a glimpse of Santa’s Post Office, an old-fashioned bakery, a candy shop and Santa’s Toy Shop plus beautiful Nativity scenes. Warm up with hot chocolate and warm cookies or other festival food. Koziar’s Christmas Village is open daily through January 1. www.koziarschristmas-village.com.
Times News
School doing program for senior citizens
Slatington Elementary is inviting senior members of the Northern Lehigh community to the school’s Senior Citizen’s Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. It will be a morning filled with music, poems and jokes from our students, and a turkey dinner for lunch. Call the school’s office at...
Perkasie Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Latest Taproom, Offers Unique Brews for Customers
A Bucks County brewery has just announced the opening their latest taproom this weekend, with plenty of custom brews on tap. Van Lieus Brewing Company is celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 29 at its new taproom, located at 211 West Walnut Street in Perkasie. The festivities will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 PM with local officials and the community.
Times News
Haunting resemblance
For years, Anthony McGeehan has been told he resembles infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The Tamaqua man makes it work for him at Halloween. Over the weekend, the Tamaqua civic volunteer joined wife Marygrace and other Elks Lodge members to hand out candy to Trick or Treaters. McGeehan is shown on Halloween night at the lodge. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
