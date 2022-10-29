Read full article on original website
Times News
Opinion: Nov. 8 can’t come fast enough
Most of us are thoroughly disgusted with TV ad upon TV ad as candidates tell us what monsters their opponents are in the coming Nov. 8 General Election. To hear these candidates tell it, their opponents are the scum of the Earth, unfit to inhabit our country, in fact, if they are elected the country is going down the tubes.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Various municipalities: I-78 construction between Exit 49 (Route 100) and Exit 54 (Route 222), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday. •Various municipalities: I-78 construction between Exit 55 (Route 29) and Northampton...
