Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
Times News
Man faces trespassing charges
A Carbon County man is facing charges following an incident on Oct. 22. State police at Hazleton said troopers responded to a residence along Freedom Drive in Packer Township, at 1 p.m. for a trespass complaint. Troopers said as a result Richard Hinkle, 56, of Weatherly, was charged with trespass.
Times News
Albrightsville man sentenced in trespassing, drug cases
An Albrightsville man was sentenced to a Carbon County prison term on Thursday on a felony 3 count of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. Brian Myers, 56, of Jim Thorpe, was sentenced by Judge Steven R. Serfass to serve 3 to one day...
Man reportedly lied on ATF form
Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
Blair County woman charged after shooting husband, claims self-defense
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed in a 2021 shooting in Blair County that sent a man to the hospital, court documents show. According to the charges filed by Freedom Township police on Oct. 28 of 2022, 37-year-old Santana Laret, of Roaring Spring, claimed that her husband was attacking her at their home […]
Kids found in deplorable Altoona home, couple face charges, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after police showed up at what they called a “deplorable” home to arrest the man from an alleged assault. Gregory Dixon, 28, and Brittany Weidel, 27, both of Altoona are facing charges of child endangerment after police went to their home on Oct. 31 with […]
Inmate allegedly assaults guard
McElhattan, Pa. — A Clinton County inmate who allegedly spit on a corrections officer has been charged with assault. Carlos Yael Estevez Gonzalez, 31, was standing in the doorway of his cell on Block F on Sept. 23 when a corrections officer asked him to move to the side, police say. Estevez Gonzalez was blocking her view of his cellmate while she was doing a head count, she said. Estevez Gonzalez reportedly refused and spit on the officer, yelling, ‘F*** you, b****.” Estevez Gonzalez was charged with felony aggravated assault.
State hospital patient charged for alleged drug hand-off
Danville, Pa. — A state hospital patient who allegedly gave a Suboxone strip to a fellow patient is now facing a felony drug charge. Loren Cedric Norman, 57, was seen by a staffer at the Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, giving another patient a strip of Suboxone, which he wasn’t prescribed, according to charges. Staff member Toby McMurray watched as the second patient placed the strip in his mouth...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
Times News
Man charged in Route 22 shooting
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit has arrested Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, for the shooting that occurred last Wednesday on Route 22. At approximately 3:15 p.m. Oct. 26, troopers responded to the area of Route 22 eastbound, in the vicinity of MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township, Lehigh County for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire.
Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 14 at 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to a residence along Valley Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, for a report of a physical altercation between neighbors. It was reported that a 38-year-old man from Effort, who troopers...
Times News
NY man sentenced for Monroe bank robbery
SCRANTON - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced on Oct. 26, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to five years for armed bank robbery. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Muse, previously entered...
Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police
A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
WOLF
Man faces charges after pulling loaded gun at auto service workers
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Pike County man is facing charges stemming from an incident at a Monroe County business Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, who hasn't been identified other than to say he's from Bushkill, brandished a loaded revolver at workers at the Pocono Auto Service Center in Middle Smithfield Township and allegedly told them how he was going to quote 'shoot them'.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Faces Charges for Taking Runaway 14-Year-Old to Ohio
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after he took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27th, 2022, Troopers from the Frackville barracks received a report of a runaway 14-year-old female from Mount Olive Boulevard in West Mahanoy Township near Shenandoah. An...
Times News
Monroe County incidents
State police at Stroudsburg released information about the following incidents:. • A man was charged with harassment by physical contact after an incident that followed a first date. Police said they were called to the Baymont Inn and Suites, Hamilton Township, for a report that an altercation had occurred. Police...
