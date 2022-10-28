ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OKC VeloCity

Nearby towns to Oklahoma City offer new adventures

While Oklahoma City serves as the center of the state, both as the state capital and by physical location, towns near the city offer their own types of adventure. To the north, the state’s original capital city of Guthrie is a historic gem. Guthrie is known nationwide for its preservation of late 19th and early 20th -
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OKANA Resort in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a new hotel and resort that will be built near the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The OKANA Resort will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center, a spa, a golf simulator, retail outlets and dining. The $400 million resort also will include a First Americans retail gallery and amphitheater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chainstoreage.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

National Memorial Museum's Survivor Tree Thrives After Historic Ice Storm

It’s been two years since the historic ice storm that left many streets covered with tree limbs. One branch, fell from the Oklahoma City National Memorial's Survivor Tree. The museum tells News 9 the survivor tree symbolizes the strength of Oklahoma. They said just like the community, the survivor tree was able to bounce back and is still standing strong.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: OKC Zoo's Rama enjoys her first Halloween enrichment

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the Oklahoma City Zoo’s newest members recently enjoyed a holiday first. Rama took part in her first Halloween enrichment, and zoo officials said she loved it. A video the Oklahoma City Zoo posted shows Rama and the other elephants enjoying a Halloween-themed party with pumpkins and other treats.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC

Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy