OKC VeloCity
Nearby towns to Oklahoma City offer new adventures
While Oklahoma City serves as the center of the state, both as the state capital and by physical location, towns near the city offer their own types of adventure. To the north, the state’s original capital city of Guthrie is a historic gem. Guthrie is known nationwide for its preservation of late 19th and early 20th -
KOCO
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OKANA Resort in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a new hotel and resort that will be built near the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The OKANA Resort will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center, a spa, a golf simulator, retail outlets and dining. The $400 million resort also will include a First Americans retail gallery and amphitheater.
OKC VeloCity
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects
Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
True Sky Credit Union approved for merger with Central Okla Credit Union
True Sky Credit Union and Central Oklahoma Federal Credit Union has received regulatory approval and a majority vote of the COFCU members. The post True Sky Credit Union approved for merger with Central Okla Credit Union appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kosu.org
First Americans Museum hosts rally to increase Indigenous voter participation in Oklahoma
Prospective Native voters gathered at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City last week to listen to stump speeches from candidates for federal and statewide offices, including Governor. The "Warrior Up to Vote Rally" is part of an effort to get Indigenous people to turn out for midterm elections. The...
Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
chainstoreage.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
KOCO
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
okcfox.com
New audit says State owes Swadley's $1.1 million in unpaid invoices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An independent audit was filed last week in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom scandal. The audit shows the state allegedly owes Swadley's more than one million dollars in unpaid invoices. This 16 page audit was filled on Wednesday of last week with the Attorney General's office,...
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
National Memorial Museum's Survivor Tree Thrives After Historic Ice Storm
It’s been two years since the historic ice storm that left many streets covered with tree limbs. One branch, fell from the Oklahoma City National Memorial's Survivor Tree. The museum tells News 9 the survivor tree symbolizes the strength of Oklahoma. They said just like the community, the survivor tree was able to bounce back and is still standing strong.
8 People Arrested In Connection To Illegal Casino In Oklahoma City
An illegal casino in Oklahoma City’s Asian District was shut down by police over the weekend thanks to tips from the community. Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit arrested eight people inside the building near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard. Drivers may have likely passed the...
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KOCO
WATCH: OKC Zoo's Rama enjoys her first Halloween enrichment
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the Oklahoma City Zoo’s newest members recently enjoyed a holiday first. Rama took part in her first Halloween enrichment, and zoo officials said she loved it. A video the Oklahoma City Zoo posted shows Rama and the other elephants enjoying a Halloween-themed party with pumpkins and other treats.
okcfox.com
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
‘I don’t know anymore,’ Family escapes fire but loses their dog in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City family feels lucky to be alive after escaping a fire Monday morning.
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
KOCO
Babies in Oklahoma hospital's NICU dress up as holiday favorites for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of favorite characters from Disney movies headlined adorable pictures of NICU babies in their Halloween costumes. Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City posted pictures of babies in the NICU in their Halloween costumes. Among the costumes were the Sanderson Sisters from the "Hocus Pocus" movies, a pumpkin and a bee.
