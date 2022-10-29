Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Carbon tables 2-year justice grant
Carbon County officials have put the brakes on accepting a $250,000 grant that would help with a criminal justice diversion program, saying they need specifics on how the county will maintain the funding once the grant runs out. On Thursday, the board of commissioners voted to table the action to...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved the St. Luke’s Hospital stormwater management plan and agreement at the former Palmerton Hospital. After the hospital demolition, they are required to have set plans in place to control stormwater. • Approved updated body...
Times News
Palmerton works on 2023 budget
Palmerton residents should soon have a clearer picture whether they need to set aside extra money next year for their municipal taxes. Borough Manager Donna McGarry said at Thursday’s borough council meeting that preliminary work has been done on the 2023 budget. McGarry said she’s met with the police...
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Times News
Land preservation funds vote on ballot
A $10 million dollar question is on the ballot for Carbon County voters next week. In January, the county commissioners adopted a resolution to put a ballot referendum on the November general election. The action seeks public input on issuing a $10 million, 20-year general obligation bond to support the preservation initiative by the Carbon County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
Times News
Tamaqua Transfer secures three contracts
Tamaqua Transfer company renewed two garbage contracts and picked up a third during bid rounds this month in the Weatherly area. In Lausanne Township at their October meeting, supervisors voted to accept a two-year contract from Tamaqua Transfer in the hopes that inflation might ease by then. Their other option was a three-year contract.
Times News
Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism
A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
wdiy.org
Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News
Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Times News
Opinion: Nov. 8 can’t come fast enough
Most of us are thoroughly disgusted with TV ad upon TV ad as candidates tell us what monsters their opponents are in the coming Nov. 8 General Election. To hear these candidates tell it, their opponents are the scum of the Earth, unfit to inhabit our country, in fact, if they are elected the country is going down the tubes.
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions
RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
lvpnews.com
LVHN plans indoor/outdoor rehab upgrade
South Whitehall commissioners were presented a request for a waiver of review and approval for Lehigh Valley Health Network’s neuro rehab patio at 1503 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. during their Oct. 19 meeting. Landscape Architect Chris Brown explained the request. “The project is really a two-part project,” Brown said....
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
WFMZ-TV Online
No CO, contaminants detected after sweep of Salisbury Twp. school
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building. Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar...
thebrownandwhite.com
Sheetz comes to Bethlehem
A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
Roundabout project taking shape in Brodheadsville
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A lot has changed over the past year at the intersection of Routes 209 and 115 in Chestnuthill Township. The roundabout project that started more than 18 months ago in Brodheadsville is taking shape. "It's going to bring more problems because people don't follow directions now,...
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Comments / 0