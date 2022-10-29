ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night of the migrating outhouse: The history of a 1940s Halloween prank in Scottsdale

By Paul Messinger
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

If you drive through Old Town on Halloween weekend, imagine a time when the only paved streets in Scottsdale were short stretches of Main Street and Brown, Indian School and Scottsdale roads. Then imagine a blacksmith shop where the Sugar Bowl is today. And finally, imagine an outhouse sitting in the middle of Scottsdale Road and Main Street the morning after Halloween.

That’s what actually happened multiple times during the 1940s.

Halloween was a lot of fun, but it wasn’t nearly as restrictive as today. Everyone knew everybody in town, so no one worried about strangers harming the young people going door to door.

The kids didn’t really go trick-or-treating because the farms were too far apart and there were very few houses in town. The little kids just liked to show off their costumes, even though most of the costumes consisted of a bed sheet with holes cut out for eyes. Some kids wore masks.

Older kids, especially boys, thought of Halloween as an excuse to pull pranks. When I was in my early teens, someone — we always assumed it was some of the older boys — would visit Scotty’s Blacksmith Shop at Main Street and Scottsdale Road on Halloween night. They’d take Scotty’s outhouse and put it in the middle of the intersection.

News travels fast in a small town. By mid-evening, many of us teenage boys became aware that Scotty’s outhouse was in the middle of the road at Scottsdale and Main. We all had to go down, of course, and see it for ourselves. This was the big happening for the night.

The next morning, plenty of young people were on the scene by 7 a.m. to help Emmett “Scotty” Scott move his outhouse back to its proper place. Everyone would spend the next few days speculating about who the perpetrators might have been. We knew whoever it was had to be bigger and older than me and my friends. That outhouse likely weighed 250 to 350 pounds.

One year Scotty fastened some iron to the little building and welded it to some heavy scrape iron that was strewn on the lot outside his blacksmith shop. News about this new twist spread through town Halloween afternoon. Maybe Scotty had found a way to keep his outhouse out of the road.

But, no, late that night the outhouse made its annual trip to the middle of the road. We heard later that someone had used a cutting torch to set the building on its journey. Some folks said Scotty’s son, Kenton, hid a torch, gas and an oxygen bottle in the scrape iron yard. Others said the torch came from a nearby farm. We never knew for sure.

That was the last year Scotty’s outhouse took its Halloween trip. Miraculously, in the years the outhouse was moved, no unsuspecting motorist ever hit it, so no one was ever hurt. We don’t know why the pranksters stopped. Whatever the reason, I’m just sure Scotty was glad to finally find his outhouse undisturbed the morning after Halloween.

Reared on a local dairy farm, former Scottsdale city councilman (1971-76), state legislator (1979-85) and honored oral historian Paul Messinger founded Messinger Mortuaries in 1959.  He can be reached at 480-860-2300 or 480-945-9521.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Night of the migrating outhouse: The history of a 1940s Halloween prank in Scottsdale

